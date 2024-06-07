As usual, I post the Tucker updates for my readers who do not use social media where Tucker posts on X. You can subscribe to his website or his podcast at TuckerCarlson.com.

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie entered Congress in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County Judge Executive. He represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District which stretches across Northern Kentucky and 280 miles of the Ohio River.