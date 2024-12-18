For those new around here, I post these videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out in your subscriber preferences.

0:00 Tom Homan’s Detailed Plan to Fix the Border

8:24 How to End the Cartel Drug Empire

23:21 Biden Auctioning Off the Border Wall

24:42 The Corruption of Alejandro Mayorkas

30:51 The Prioritization of Illegal Immigrants Over Americans

41:20 What Happened to Mayor Eric Adams?

47:15 The Drone Sightings

48:45 How Many Deportations Are Coming?

56:11 The Cartel’s Satanic Religion

59:54 Illegals Coming From China and Russia

1:06:53 Is There a Military Purpose for This Mass Immigration?

1:07:42 Child Trafficking

1:12:10 Why Tom Homan Came Out of Retirement for This Job