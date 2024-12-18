Tucker Talks to Tom Homan
His "Plan to Destroy the Cartel Empire, End Child Trafficking, and Secure the Border for Good"
For those new around here, I post these videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out in your subscriber preferences.
0:00 Tom Homan’s Detailed Plan to Fix the Border
8:24 How to End the Cartel Drug Empire
23:21 Biden Auctioning Off the Border Wall
24:42 The Corruption of Alejandro Mayorkas
30:51 The Prioritization of Illegal Immigrants Over Americans
41:20 What Happened to Mayor Eric Adams?
47:15 The Drone Sightings
48:45 How Many Deportations Are Coming?
56:11 The Cartel’s Satanic Religion
59:54 Illegals Coming From China and Russia
1:06:53 Is There a Military Purpose for This Mass Immigration?
1:07:42 Child Trafficking
1:12:10 Why Tom Homan Came Out of Retirement for This Job
Tom Holman reminds me a bit of those E .F. Hutton commercials back in the day: "When E. F. Hutton talks, people listen." Seriousness aside, Mr. Holman will do a bang-up job and, I would venture to guess, will be President Trump's most popular pick.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SX7ZEotoFh0
Homan at a campaign kickoff event: "I told Trump if he got re-elected, we'll fix this shit!"