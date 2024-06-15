Tucker Talks to Vince Everett Ellison
As usual, for new subscribers, you can opt out of the Tucker drops in your settings, which are top right.
This is a very long interview, almost three hours.
Vince Everett Ellison is an author and documentarian. He hosts the "Vince Everette Ellison Show" (@thevinceeverettellisonshow) on X, Rumble and YouTube. He also produced the documentary “Will You Go To Hell For Me?” and wrote the #1 best seller “The Iron Triangle.”
And a bonus, Tucker gives advice to a widowed father as part of his new series “Ask Tucker” - the full episode is here:
Loved the story about the south after the civil war and especially Frederick Douglass. This is a black man more should emulate.
Still haven’t made it all the way through the interview, but what I have heard so far is excellent! I’m impressed by Mr Ellison, for certain. No one should miss this interview! (Thanks for posting it!)