Tucker Talks with Miranda Devine
"Joe Biden’s Secret Contempt for Kamala, and Whether Hunter Will Ever Face Justice"
I am very much looking forward to this. She is one of my favorite people on Joe Biden, even if keeping up with all the content is almost a full-time job.
Timecode:
Chapters:
0:00 Zelenskyy Campaigning for Kamala Harris
5:43 The Blob Owns The Presidency
11:30 How The Blob Is Using Ukraine to Push Transgender Ideology
20:28 Hunter Biden’s Laptop
29:27 Donald Trump vs. The Blob
36:31 Barack Obama’s Role in Joe Biden’s Corruption
38:43 The Alliance Between Spies and Journalists
49:32 Who’s Running the Country?
59:07 Elon Musk vs. The Blob
1:11:11 How Will History Remember Biden?
1:19:39 Why Miranda Devine Changed Her Mind About Biden
1:29:43 What Role Does “Dr. Jill” Play in Biden’s Corruption?
1:32:39 Does Biden Have Any Real Core Beliefs?
1:39:08 Where Did Biden Get All His Money?
1:42:50 Will Hunter Biden Be Pardoned?
1:45:32 The CIA, Anthony Fauci, and the Wuhan Lab
1:51:43 Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Facing Jail
When the Benghazi attack was blamed on a some dude's film portraying Mohammad- which as Americans we have every right to do, and in fact was already done by Trey Parker and Matt Stone- and this filmmaker was arrested the dead of night, I knew our government was corrupt. We don't follow Sharia Law, here, what was the basis for his arrest?
Funny. Kick the old crook too hard and this is what you get. Go Joe. Kick her again, right out to the moon 🌙
She is not worthy to be your successor. She is a vapid devotee of Willie Brown, who gifted her her first two political appointments after she gave you proper houri services . Go get her hard. Kamala is your female “Cornpop”. Where is your chain Joe? What are you waiting for Joe?