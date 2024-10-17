I provide the Tucker drops for new subscribers for my readers who do not use social media. If you’d prefer to opt-out, you can do so at the top right in your settings under “manage subscription.”

I am very much looking forward to this. She is one of my favorite people on Joe Biden, even if keeping up with all the content is almost a full-time job.

Timecode:

Chapters:

0:00 Zelenskyy Campaigning for Kamala Harris

5:43 The Blob Owns The Presidency

11:30 How The Blob Is Using Ukraine to Push Transgender Ideology

20:28 Hunter Biden’s Laptop

29:27 Donald Trump vs. The Blob

36:31 Barack Obama’s Role in Joe Biden’s Corruption

38:43 The Alliance Between Spies and Journalists

49:32 Who’s Running the Country?

59:07 Elon Musk vs. The Blob

1:11:11 How Will History Remember Biden?

1:19:39 Why Miranda Devine Changed Her Mind About Biden

1:29:43 What Role Does “Dr. Jill” Play in Biden’s Corruption?

1:32:39 Does Biden Have Any Real Core Beliefs?

1:39:08 Where Did Biden Get All His Money?

1:42:50 Will Hunter Biden Be Pardoned?

1:45:32 The CIA, Anthony Fauci, and the Wuhan Lab

1:51:43 Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Facing Jail