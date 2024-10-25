Tucker to Talks to Ex-CIA's Amaryllis Fox
"Intel agencies are a threat to our country"
Chapters:
0:00 The Ukraine War Scam
9:50 Why Washington Doesn’t Care About Domestic Policy
14:13 Intel Agencies Operating Within the Media
19:48 How America’s War on Iraq Caused the Fall of Europe
27:43 The Classified Documents About 9/11
33:20 The Kennedy Assassinations
36:21 Intel Agencies Working with Drug Cartels
43:49 Our Politicians Are Controlled by the Intel Agencies
57:12 The Impending EMP Crisis
1:14:20 Why Biden Reversed Trump’s EMP Preparedness Measures
1:26:31 The Media Blackout of Kennedy’s Campaign
1:37:41 Bobby Kennedy Endorsing Trump
“When Amaryllis Fox Kennedy says the intel agencies are a threat to our country, she’s not guessing. She spent ten years as a CIA officer before running Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. She’s now campaigning for Trump.”
Hahahahahahahahaha!!
Who needs a calender when you only had to wait until the fascist far-left started screaming Trump is literally Hitler at the top of their lungs to know when it was time to vote.
Trump is right. John Kelly is a bully who shoved Trump's daughter. Kelly, "You're fired!"
lol. Only thing they've got left is "Bobby is crazy., ...Trump is a fascist" They are losers that screwed it up so badly, they propped up boorish, c-avg Joe Biden who pushed us into a CIA run land war in the Ukraine. A land war in Eurasia! These bozos are still fighting over Ottoman territory!
And they're in bed with British intelligence. When Obama, under the mask of NATO, assassinated Qaddafi, Libya to Syria, freeing up weapons to traffic into Syria, these same bozos would put a BRIT psyop agent on CNN masked as "indie" journo "Syrian Danny" --they played Anderson Cooper. "Syrian Danny" lol was outed just like dummies on msnbc and cnn pandering war in Ukraine as if a fight for democracy. wapo and nyt running state and cia memes. lol
I still lol when Obama hid behind the skirt of Hillary Clinton. She took the blame for Benghazi and the assassination of Ambassador Chris Stevens.. Obama is now playing the triangle in bruce's band. lol GOP bozos had no problem pinning Obama's failures on HRC, but they didn't see Trump throttling them on stage. They didn'tforesee that at all. lol
And now the bozos in power are seriously afraid Trump will air the blobs concerted effort to lie, cheat and steal the American citizen out of trillions of dollars of tax revenue for shameless, nasty, sadistic wars. JFK was right to call for the dismantling of the CIA. Truman warned us 30 days after JFK's assassination. Little did the dirt-bags know that, not only did Trump take over the Republican party leaving the blob with only one working political team (dnc) to pitch endless wars to the voters, but that Trump can dodge the assassin's bullets.
And that's "bad ass"