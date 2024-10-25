If you are new around here, I provide these Tucker drops for my readers who do not use social media. If you’d like to opt out, you can do so top right in your “manage subscription” settings.

Chapters:

0:00 The Ukraine War Scam

9:50 Why Washington Doesn’t Care About Domestic Policy

14:13 Intel Agencies Operating Within the Media

19:48 How America’s War on Iraq Caused the Fall of Europe

27:43 The Classified Documents About 9/11

33:20 The Kennedy Assassinations

36:21 Intel Agencies Working with Drug Cartels

43:49 Our Politicians Are Controlled by the Intel Agencies

57:12 The Impending EMP Crisis

1:14:20 Why Biden Reversed Trump’s EMP Preparedness Measures

1:26:31 The Media Blackout of Kennedy’s Campaign

1:37:41 Bobby Kennedy Endorsing Trump

“When Amaryllis Fox Kennedy says the intel agencies are a threat to our country, she’s not guessing. She spent ten years as a CIA officer before running Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. She’s now campaigning for Trump.”