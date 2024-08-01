As usual, I provide these Tucker drops for my readers. If you would like to opt out, please click on your settings and uncheck “Tucker’s Twitter” and you will not receive them in your inbox.

Our reader Seva might like this one.

Tucker with Amjad Masad on the cults of Silicon Valley

This is the deepest and most interesting explanation of AI you’ll ever see.

(0:00) Artificial Intelligence

(10:01) Bitcoin

(22:30) The Extropians Cult

(29:15) Transhumanism

(34:04) Longtermism

(40:24) Are Machines Capable of Thinking?

(43:11) The Two Conflicting Theories of Physics

(49:46) The Difference Between Mind and Computer

(1:04:24) The Abuse of Technology

(1:12:36) Virtual Companionship

(1:15:12) Do Silicon Valley Elites Acknowledge the Existence of God?

(1:26:37) Silicon Valley Turning to Donald Trump

(1:40:20) Elon Musk and Free Speech

YouTube version: