For new subscribers, I provide the Tucker drops as a courtesy for those who do not use social media. But you can opt out of them by clicking on your settings top right and on “manage subscription.”

Do Harris and Walz support infanticide? The media claim they don’t. Charlie Camosy is a medical ethicist who trains physicians. He knows for a fact they do.

Chapters:

0:00 Become a Member at TuckerCarlson.com

0:47 Why Are Democrats Promoting Infanticide?

16:59 Who’s Funding This Mass Infanticide?

23:59 Something Is Shifting in the Pro-life Movement

32:30 Brain Death

1:01:32 Organ Harvesting

1:20:54 There Is a Massive Revival Happening

1:28:33 Porn Addiction

1:44:13 The Corruption of Medical Ethicists

1:53:30 Why Are Our Politicians Anti-Reproduction?