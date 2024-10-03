Tucker with Charlie Camosy
Do Harris and Walz support infanticide? The media claim they don’t. Charlie Camosy is a medical ethicist who trains physicians. He knows for a fact they do.
Chapters:
0:47 Why Are Democrats Promoting Infanticide?
16:59 Who’s Funding This Mass Infanticide?
23:59 Something Is Shifting in the Pro-life Movement
32:30 Brain Death
1:01:32 Organ Harvesting
1:20:54 There Is a Massive Revival Happening
1:28:33 Porn Addiction
1:44:13 The Corruption of Medical Ethicists
1:53:30 Why Are Our Politicians Anti-Reproduction?
The problem is that most people fail to understand that the fertilized egg is the beginning of a genetically individual human being that shares the same genome with the embryo, fetus, infant, and adult that it grows into. If this recognition occurred to our congresscritters, they'd do the right thing and pass legislature that would make a crime against a human being the same regardless of where in its life cycle it occurred.
I’ll steel myself to hear this, because truth is everything. In the meantime, in the spirit of doing SOMETHING to fight against this American travesty : https://preborn.com/. They provide free ultrasounds to women & save many lives by providing potential mothers with proof of life.