Tucker with Dan Caldwell and Conor McGregor
The Tucker video drops are a courtesy for my subscribers. You can opt out in your subscriber preferences where you can decide what content you want from me.
Dan Caldwell was one of the strongest voices at the Pentagon opposing war with Iran. Then he was falsely accused of leaking classified documents and fired.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:10 What Would Happen if the US Went to War With Iran?
9:13 The Real Reason the US Invaded Iraq
15:38 The Military Power of Iran
22:25 The Global Coalition Iran Has Formed Because of the US
26:37 Is This Evil or Stupidity?
31:10 How Trump Exposed Regime Change Wars
41:37 Caldwell’s Experience in the Marine Corps
50:31 The Impact of the Iraq War on Veterans
1:00:59 How Caldwell Helped Pete Hegseth Become Secretary of Defense
1:08:21 The Real Reason Caldwell was Fired
1:11:30 Was Caldwell the Source of the Leaks?
1:22:09 How Caldwell Was Escorted Out
1:23:41 Who Are the Real Culprits of the Pentagon Leaks?
1:28:58 Caldwell’s Reaction to His Ousting
Conor McGregor’s Presidential Bid, Tariffs, Erasing Irish Culture, and Deporting Rosie O’Donnell
Chapters:
0:00 How Is Ireland Doing?
6:38 McGregor’s Humble Beginnings as a Plumber’s Assistant
8:53 The Erasure of Irish Culture
11:31 How They’re Trying to Keep McGregor From Running for President
18:31 Ireland’s Economic Crisis
28:17 How Long Until Ireland Is Unfixable?
32:14 The War on Christianity in Ireland
37:11 The Origins of McGregor’s Political Aspirations
41:12 McGregor’s Thoughts on Donald Trump and His Tariffs
45:02 Will the Government Come After McGregor for His Politics?
45:56 When Will McGregor Make a Decision About His Presidential Bid?
46:32 McGregor’s Plan to Singlehandedly Fix Ireland’s Housing Crisis
49:39 Is McGregor’s Stout Better Than Guinness?
52:01 Would McGregor Deport Rosie O’Donnell?
53:22 Ireland’s Spiritual Revival
About Dan Caldwell and those of his ilk who came into the Trump administration: they came with an agenda almost diametrically opposed to that of the President.
He, Tucker, and their fellow-travelers are part of the pro-Iran/anti-Israel camp on the right that is again making common cause with the anti-American left.
Lee Smith at Tablet Magazine wrote, “What we’re seeing … is an external faction trying to attach itself to MAGA in order to strangler Trump’s America First foreign policy.” With that faction now openly attacking the administration and making common cause with its enemies to undermine the administration, the only question is how much longer Trump can put up with it.”
Buckle up; we’re going to war against Iran because Israel told us to do it. Hundreds of thousands will die and at least hundreds of billions will be lost. Only Christian Americans will die because that’s who makes up over 99% of the US armed forces; especially combat units. And the neocons never go.