If you’d like to opt out of these Tucker Carlson drops you can do so in your settings under “manage subscription.”

Tucker talks a bit about the attempted assassination on Trump before talking to RFK, Jr. ad Larry Elder.

Trying this out for the first time by posting the transcript. Let me know if you’d like me to post these. They’re kind of hard to read and I’m not sure it’s worth it.

Here is the generated transcript via YouTube:

thank you thank you I'm really happy

0:09

to I'm really happy to be here

0:16

it's I've spent thank

0:21

you ah I

0:27

I I it's so funny I was just in this building in

0:33

July I had no idea it was the same building until it was pulling up tonight I was like that looks very

0:40

familiar I'm so grateful to be here um I am

0:46

actually and I just want to be clear I like every part of the United States I'm from here um I was born here I will die

0:52

here hopefully not uh too soon um but I've made that commitment and uh I'm

0:59

going buried near my dogs um so but I love the whole country I grew up on one Coast I live on the other whoever

1:05

clapped for me being buried next to my dogs I like you cuz I I feel that way but I have to say and this is not

1:13

pandering this is totally sincere I especially love this part of the Midwest I just love

1:19

it and I love it for incredibly shallow

1:26

reasons um that I'll just first of all I love to hunt and fish here I love your muskies I love your

1:33

grous the friends who I go on an an annual hunting trip with in 2 weeks the first thing I'm doing when I get off

1:39

tour is coming back to Wisconsin uh to to catch your fish and try to

1:45

shoot your birds I probably won't don't worry they're safe um but the real reason I love the Midwest particularly

1:52

this part of it is cuz I married a girl from this area and I just love the accent I think it's hilarious

2:00

I've been with her 40 years next week I met her 40 years ago next week and when

2:06

I first started dating her I thought you know I'm sure the accent will sort of lighten up a little bit you know over

2:12

time it has not at all um it's still a car a car which is like a motor vehicle

2:21

um if I say to my dogs let's go to the park they look at me like what but if I

2:26

say the park bam they're up and so I associate that accent with niceness and

2:33

particularly nice women so I'm walking through downtown Milwaukee today and I

2:39

hear people speaking in this accent and I almost want to walk up and introduce myself and be like oh it's so nice to meet you and I thought you know maybe I

2:45

don't know maybe you get shot doing that um but everyone actually was nice I just

2:51

think it's the it's just the sweetest part of the country so thank you so much we have it even in my kitchen the

2:58

midwestern Sensibility we're very big on meatloaf in my house actually I don't even know if they still serve it here

3:04

but in the 70s in the midwest everyone ate meatloaf every day and so we still do um so the reason that um it's funny

3:12

the reason that we're doing this tour we're doing this is we're this is our eighth night and we're doing the entire

3:18

month of September and the real reason I wanted to do it was I became we I now work on the internet um and before then

3:25

I worked in television and the frustrating thing about I know yeah okay um the

3:30

frustrating thing about both of them is you know there's a lot of censorship and now more than ever and so I just thought

3:37

to myself the one thing that you can't censor is a live event you know you can really be

3:44

completely honest because the people are right there and if you're you know in a room full of thousands of people you can

3:51

feel you know very strong now I'm revealing I'm from California but a Vibe coming off the people and it's just

3:58

wonderful and people can be as honest as they want which is extremely honest and

4:03

so I thought I just need to do that after spending all day worried about what YouTube is doing to our videos I

4:09

just want to get out and talk to people directly so after 8 days I'm thinking you know maybe I overstated it you know

4:14

maybe the censorship the Distortion of the facts the lying the massive deception machine I've been a part of

4:20

for 33 years now in the media maybe it's not as bad as I thought and then someone tries to shoot

4:27

Trump again um um I was here actually the last time someone tried to shoot Trump I was here in this room um and now

4:36

I'm back again 2 days after and I I am shocked watching the lying in real time

4:44

shocked um I was was it it two days ago and all of a sudden we're getting these

4:50

reports I call in there get all the facts and then I thought you know what are they saying in the media about it so the first thing if you tuned in that you

4:56

learned was um that he was shot by a trump supporter which totally makes sense the

5:03

guy loved him so much he you know brought a rifle to the golf course and tried to murder him I mean that's kind of the way it works it's like Putin

5:09

blowing up his own natural gas pipeline that makes sense totally he's so evil he's

5:15

attacking himself right self harm being like sort of the

5:22

natural um and I'm I'm watching this they're literally telling me that this guy whom they've arrested is a trump

5:28

supporter huh so you flip channels and then you learn that I flipped over to a

5:34

channel I used to work on and there's Lindsey Graham and I know

5:40

I know I know he's a Republican senator from one of the most conservative States how does

5:46

that happen by the way if democracy is real how is Lindsey Graham a senator but whatever so I'm watching Lindsey Graham

5:53

and Lindsey Graham's looking right into the camera he's like you know who did this Iran Iran

6:01

so I look into this yeah that's for sure well it turns that someone to yell warmonger well the guy who shot Trump

6:07

was also a warmonger and in fact the closer you look at it the more you realize his politics are exactly the

6:13

same as Lindsey Grahams he's a neocon he literally volunteered in

6:21

Ukraine and Lindy's like no R it's like no you have no opinions that are

6:27

different from this guys and you're lying to me in the audience I used to speak to five nights a week you were

6:33

lying to them I'm shouting this in my hotel room nobody heard me my wife was brushing her teeth she's like what is

6:38

that they're lying it drove me completely

6:46

insane and there's no mention of the fact that this guy who by the way has been interviewed by every media Outlet

6:53

in Washington this guy was like a very famous guy you may not even know this there's only really one

7:00

place to learn any facts at all and that's Elon musk's social media

7:06

app it's crazy I don't have a TV at home so I'm spared most of this I have no idea

7:13

what's going on by the way I strongly recommend ignorance if you're looking to stay happy in A Moment Like This just no

7:21

less unfortunately my job requires me to no more but if you think about it did God punish Adam and Eve for ignorance I

7:28

don't think he did he punished them for knowledge so maybe I shouldn't watch cable news this was my I don't want to

7:36

know what they're saying but this week I've had to pay close attention and every single thing is a lie either

7:43

directly or it's a lie more and much more prevalent and much more Sinister

7:49

it's a Lie by Omission they're just not telling you the facts and without belaboring the point I'm using this as

7:55

just one example among a countless number of examples where reality is

8:00

completely distorted and the average person has not only no idea but no way of knowing what the truth is so the guy

8:07

who is now in custody for attempted murder against the Republican nominee

8:12

the former US president Donald Trump that guy has been interviewed countless times by every big media Outlet in the

8:18

United States he's got you know a criminal record the length of your arm

8:23

20 charges including possession of weapons and mass destruction the New York Times didn't bother learn any of

8:28

that before they held him up as a freedom fighter in Ukraine where he was living and then the piece describes the

8:35

contact he's had with members of Congress and their staffs and other US government agencies you're like wait a

8:40

second that's the same guy who brought a rifle with a scope to a golf course in

8:45

South Florida to murder Donald Trump and he's had all these contacts with US Government agen he like I don't know what the what that's

8:51

about but I think it's time to find out no

8:58

yes but no one's going to find out it's just going to be memory hold in a week it will never have happened and you'll

9:05

be the crazy person for remembering people like what didn't some Trump

9:10

supporter bring a rifle because you're against gun control or something it's like no no no no no that's not what

9:15

happened a guy who was a darling of the New York Times who has the exact same worldview as Lindsey

9:22

Graham decided to try and murder Donald Trump and it'll be completely gone it will have

9:27

disappeared and so I guess what I would say is that it's of vital importance to

9:33

get unfiltered information from honest people now how do you know honest people how do you know if someone is being

9:39

honest it's very hard but one of the main reasons you know I don't know what

9:44

you're saying but I know that I agree with you if I could hear you I would shout back whatever you're shouting cuz

9:49

I feel like you're on from the pitch of your voice I can tell you're on to

9:56

something well I love you too I heard that so here's the answer to the question how

10:03

do you know if someone is telling the truth and this has been my obsession for

10:09

the last year having worked in the middle of the deception machine and not even realizing it you know until the day

10:16

you get fired you're like what was like having an alcoholic spouse everyone knows except

10:22

you so I'm very fixated on this fact which is that almost all of the

10:28

information that we received has been curated and spun and reduced in size

10:35

relevant facts have been omitted irrelevant facts have been pushed to the four in order to manipulate how we

10:41

feel and so how do you defeat that well one of the the main way that you defeat

10:47

that your first line of defense are your instincts I have come to believe this

10:53

you know when someone's lying you can feel it and I know this because I have so many dogs

10:59

here's no I'm serious my dogs cannot speak English that I'm aware of and yet

11:05

if you come to my house and you're weird my dogs know immediately they can smell

11:10

weirdness on you they can smell deception on you they don't like you at all they will bark at you they will cower in the corner now how is that they

11:17

don't they haven't seen your tax returns they haven't talked to your wife but they know and they know because we all know

11:27

if you get a Vibe of off someone that suggests deception that person is lying

11:33

if you get a vibe that suggests weirdness Tim Walls for example I'm just saying

11:40

no first of all I went to boarding school in the 80s in New England okay we had door Masters like Mr

11:48

walls okay the second I saw that guy was like he's not babysitting in my house

11:53

I'm sorry no way oh that's so unfair no it's not no it's not because my

11:59

instincts didn't just alert me to this they screamed at full volume this guy's a creeper period

12:06

therefore I don't have the evidence necessary to indict in a court of law I

12:12

don't I'm not going to press charges against Tim wall someone may at some point it's not going to be me cuz I don't have the information I have the

12:19

Instinct and that's all I need and the same is true very true for deception and if you're watching someone I don't want

12:26

to name names cuz I don't you mean Lindsey Graham and you look at that person and you're like I think that

12:31

person's trying to sell me something I think that person may not be telling the full truth you are right you are right

12:38

our main weakness as people is that we override the truth as delivered by our

12:43

Instincts by our higher mind and we talk ourselves out of knowing what we already

12:48

know you already know and you know because God gave you

12:55

those instincts as maybe the most important gift you received at birth to protect you from deception and harm your

13:03

instincts are not trying to tell sell you something they're not trying to get elected to anything their only job is to

13:10

serve you so do not ignore them you know lying when you hear it I felt this

13:17

during Co I don't I don't think I passed high school biology pretty sure I didn't

13:24

I may have gotten the answers on the test from my then girlfriend now my wife actually I did I'll just be honest I I

13:30

did I I cheated okay I didn't I did I've never admitted that to anyone don't tell my children but that's true I

13:37

just didn't understand it and so I cannot pretend to be grounded in the hard Sciences because I'm not I'm deeply

13:43

grounded in human nature and in the way that people communicate because that is my job and when they started telling me

13:49

things on television I knew instantly they were lying I had no idea why I

13:55

didn't know what the larger purpose was still have no idea I can speculate I

14:02

won't do it here what was that what was the point of that well to increase their power to make weed stores more

14:10

profitable and closed down churches yeah I got that but what was the big picture

14:15

goal of that I don't know but I knew the first day when I watched Tony fouchy

14:21

talk on my show I interviewed him I had no idea Tony fouchy was lying I booked Tony fouchy Tony Fouch is like

14:28

the longest serving federal employee lives in my neighborhood in DC lock him up yeah lock him up well he's not locked

14:35

up he's wandering through our dog park with Secret Service protection at your expense by the way do you have Secret

14:41

Service protection yeah no he hasn't been locked up he's been rewarded in Georgetown University paying him even

14:47

more money in federal tax dollars as a hero but I on the basis of no evidence

14:53

whatsoever only uniring Instinct saw Tony fouchi in that interview and I was

14:59

like you're lying I didn't say that on TV but I felt it so strongly and I spent the next week trying to figure out what

15:05

he was lying about and then it became really obvious all of us are capable of that every one of us is capable of that

15:11

and the truth by contrast hits very differently when you hear somebody tell a true thing say something out loud

15:19

something You' never heard before something you've heard a million times but never thought about when you hear a

15:24

true word it resonates within you like a tuning Fork it hums you can't get it out

15:32

of your head you may not know why it's true but you know that it is the word

15:38

the true word is the most powerful force in the

15:44

world in the in the beginning was the word and when we hear something true we

15:52

know it and the only reason that we don't act on it is because we've been

15:58

talked out of it by professional Liars or we doubt our own gut instincts about

16:04

it and so what I would say to you is do not doubt your instincts if you see

16:10

someone if you see Carmela Harris up there saying vote for me I'm actually a farmer from downstate

16:18

Illinois you can see the Black Earth in my hand that's my tractor behind me vote for me I'll give you a tax cut and a

16:24

free AR-15 or whatever she she's basically making that pitch

16:30

she's running as some kind of right- Wier have you noticed this yeah the defund the police chick is

16:35

somehow now a conservative right okay got it I don't even need to know her history I don't need to know anything

16:42

about her I listen to her talk and I think you're lying and this is before I even know that she was you know Montel

16:50

Williams side piece or whatever I know nothing about her that's just verification of what I

16:59

already felt I knew that without even calling Montel and asking him I knew who you

17:07

were and we all do so I would say hone your Spidey

17:14

senses these next 6 weeks because you're going to be lied to out a volume with a

17:19

level of aggression you've never seen before and the command will always be the same ignore what's right in front of

17:26

your face you didn't see that that's not real you're crazy that's really the message you're

17:31

crazy you can only trust us the rest is disinformation okay first of all anyone

17:37

who uses the phrase disinformation is a

17:43

liar period we're done disinformation is not a category

17:51

there's only one category truth or falsehood that's

17:56

it disinformation is another way of saying you're saying something that's

18:01

inconvenient to me you are criticizing me I don't like what you're saying shut

18:07

up or go to jail that's not a valid category that's totalitarianism that's

18:12

tyranny so anyone who used to the word disinformation is immediately on the Liar's side don't

18:19

listen to another word that person is your enemy listen only to people who

18:25

care about the only thing that is worth caring about which is is it true or not is it

18:33

actually true and the people who care about whether it's true are your Guides

18:38

Through a dark time and they're your only guides and they're not many of them and I just want to say I'm so grateful

18:44

that we have two of them tonight and I'm going to introduce them in order all right consider doing this imagine going

18:50

to your computer looking at your entire browsing history on the web everything you've looked at now imagine hitting

18:57

print and then signing your full name at the bottom maybe with your social security number printing out that

19:02

browsing history with your name on it and nailing it to the front door of say your house for everybody in the world to

19:09

see maybe that' be fine maybe not and while you're at it actually take a copy of that same list of everything you've

19:14

looked at on the internet and post it in the breakroom at work and then in fact go farther than that blow that up and

19:21

put it on a billboard over a major highway on your commute to work here's everything I've been looking at on the

19:26

internet would you want to do that you don't have to be a creep to think

19:31

maybe that's not something I'd want to do but in effect that's what you're already doing every single day unless

19:38

you already use the sponsor of this video expressvpn you are allowing all of

19:43

your online activity to become public why because internet service providers

19:49

can see every website you have ever visited yes even if you're in Incognito or private browsing mode it doesn't

19:57

really work and in the United States your internet service provider can then sell your data to whomever they please

20:03

including the government and they do by the way so what can you do about that

20:08

well you can do what people in our office do particularly when we're abroad but also when we're here and that's

20:15

encrypt your online activity before it even reaches the internet service provider so no one can see it it's private privacy is a prerequisite for

20:22

Freedom so keep it close we use expressvpn to do that that's our

20:27

internet provider our internet provider cannot see what we're doing on the internet because we

20:34

use expressvpn they can't record it they can't share it they can't sell our browsing history because they never have it to begin with why don't they have it

20:41

to begin with because expressvpn reroutes our online activity through secure servers and changes our IP

20:47

address and makes you more Anonymous to apps and website trying to track US it'll do the same for you what we like

20:53

about it is it's so easy to use even if you're not a tech genius you tap one button on whatever device you're using

21:00

whether it's your phone your laptop your tablet your desktop and you know that your privacy is

21:05

secure once again privacy is a prerequisite for Freedom you can't be free unless you have privacy and if you

21:12

want to start reclaiming your privacy do yourself a favor and use our special link to get three months of expressvpn

21:18

for free just go to expressvpn Tucker that's Express

21:25

pess vpn.com so the first who's going to join me in

21:31

just a second is my friend Larry Elder who I've known for a really long time

21:36

who's a wonderful man and of the many things that we have

21:43

in common Larry Elder and I are both from Southern California which used to be the kind of thing that you know you

21:50

bragged about now I tell everyone I'm from Shaban No One Believes me but I tell them that actually wakaa but

21:57

whatever it's uh but it used to be I'm 55 when I was a

22:02

kid we felt very sorry for anybody who was not from Southern California you wouldn't say it right to their face cuz

22:07

you don't want to be mean but we just thought they were deeply deeply unfortunate they just didn't know or they couldn't afford the bus fair or

22:14

whatever but if you didn't live in Southern California we were sad for you because it was such a wonderful place it

22:19

was the greatest place it was the apy of human civilization and I still think that and it matters what's happened to

22:26

California and I find myself since I live as far from California as you can possibly live in the state of Maine now

22:32

um you know it's it's like a distant fact to me it's like a typhoon in Bangladesh like I feel sad but it

22:39

doesn't really affect me but it actually does affect me it's our largest state

22:44

actually and it is a bell weather what happens in California does tend to move

22:50

East inexorably and so we have to care and what is happening in California well

22:56

I can promise you the entire American news media colludes to hide the truth of

23:02

what's happening in California from you because they don't want you to know what they they want to do to you is the

23:09

truth and Larry Elder knows he cares enough to have run for the governorship

23:15

of California he's probably the last sensible person who ever will It's a one- Party state but he made an

23:22

honorable and goodfaith effort to dislodge Gavin Nome some of us were

23:27

really rooting for him I had him on for his announcement one Thursday night and the next night was my

23:33

last show cuz I got fired so I wasn't um able to cheer him on from my perch at a TV channel um but I was certainly from

23:40

the sidelines so Larry Elder's going to come out in about 30 seconds uh and tell

23:45

us what the state's actually like because you should know even if you live here in the beautiful unchanged Midwest

23:51

and the second person we're going to talk to is Robert F Kennedy

23:57

Jr um and the one thing I would say about

24:03

Bobby who I've been friendly with and really admired for a long time before it was even

24:09

cool I had some secret opinions about Pharma that I didn't want to share in public since they were our biggest

24:15

Advertiser but uh I have for many years thought he was

24:20

on you know on the scent like one of my dogs hunting down a

24:26

pheasant in a cornrow I was like yeah you're getting warmer there Bobby um but

24:32

Bobby's life is amaz I can go on for hours I'll do it in one sentence what's happened to Bobby Kennedy over the last

24:38

18 months gives me hope for this country because there's no one you know there's

24:43

no one who's more of a Democrat than Bobby Kennedy he's now campaigning for Donald Trump how did that happen and

24:51

it it happened because partisan politics I'm just

24:58

learning this in my Advanced middle age is a lie actually so if you wake up in a

25:03

world where Lindsey Graham goes on cable news and pretends that he's on your side as he's lying right to your face to send

25:09

your children to go die in some pointless foreign war and Bobby Kennedy is actually trying to save your children

25:16

from dying Young from preventable disease and if you're like me you've never voted for a democrat in your life

25:21

and you never are going to but you ask yourself like wait a second maybe this is all fake actually actually and it is

25:31

the real divide is not between Republicans and Democrats the real

25:36

divide is between liars and people brave enough to tell the

25:43

truth and Bobby Kennedy's in the latter category as you're about to find out so

25:49

with that I am honored to introduce for an update on the biggest most important

25:54

state the Golden State of California my friend Larry Elder

26:09

W Larry Elder I'm so honored you're here are you aware that Tucker does not wear

26:15

socks I don't wear socks no I don't you get to a certain age and you're like you

26:20

know I still pay my taxes and get a driver's license but there's some things I'm not doing I don't want to know what else you

26:27

don't wear I'm in a Commando unit let me just say

26:32

that um U excuse I beg your pardon doesn't take much for me to get

26:39

right to the vulgar Newsroom and deep inside me um so Larry you as I said I got fired

26:47

right after you announced I was sitting i k i killed your show you did you did I

26:52

came on this show on Thursday and I announced I was running for president uh and um by the way this is uh kind of the

26:58

scene of the crime for me uh you had the first GOP debate here in Milwaukee and I

27:05

was required to get three polls where I was at 1% or better to qualify so I turned in three polls where I had 1% or

27:12

better I get a phone call from Ron McDaniel and she said one of the polls you can't use I said which one she said

27:18

Ras M I said why she said because it's affiliated with the Trump campaign and it is true that the rules are if anybody

27:25

commissions a poll that person can't use nor can any other other candidate use it so after the announcement was made that

27:31

Elder didn't qualify raspon puts out a tweet and says we're not affiliated with Trump there's no reason why Elder can't

27:37

use me so I submitted a fourth one and she said you submitted it too late so my lawyer is the former chair of

27:44

the Federal Election Commission Tucker and he told me that by failing to apply the debate criteria fairly to Elder what

27:51

the RNC did essentially was to give an in-kind contribution to the eight candidates who did make it on the debate

27:57

stage and based on the value of the time at Fox News that's $100 million so I told them I flew here to Milwaukee

28:04

anyway on the eve of the debate I said if you don't put me up there by 2:00 I'm going to file a complaint with the FEC

28:11

for $100 million and tick tick tick I thought they were going to Blink they did not so they didn't put me on as you know and I

28:17

have filed that complaint so we'll find out what happens well so I guess my takeaway would be are you saying the RNC is not totally

28:25

on the level shockingly I think their goal Tucker was to reduce the number of

28:31

candidates they thought that uh 17 was too many in 2016 they wanted to reduce it to a more manageable number I guess I

28:37

don't really know and and Tucker I wasn't trying to uh displace Donald Trump I knew he was going to be the

28:44

nominee but there are some issues I thought were not talked about and I felt if I could get those issues front and center I do my job most notably the

28:52

number one domestic problem in America by far is the epidemic of fatherlessness

29:03

40% 40% of All American kids now ENT the world without a father in the home married to the mother 25% of black kids

29:10

in 1965 now 70% 25% of white kids now enter the

29:15

world without a father in the home married to the mother and the stats are clear if you're raised without a father you're five times would likely to be

29:21

poor and commit crime nine times for like to drop out of school and 20 times for likey to end up in jail now what's

29:28

happened in the mid-60s a Democrat Lyndon Johnson launched a so-called war on poverty and since then we've

29:33

incentivized women to marry the government and incentivize men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility and nobody's talking

29:40

about it so the neighborhood you grew up in the

29:47

state you grew up in you grew up with your dad at home we've talked about your dad it sounds like an amazing guy but

29:52

that wasn't weird was it it was unusual when I was growing up for a mother and a

29:59

father not to be in the home now it is unusual for a mother and the father in the Inner City to be in the home and and

30:05

that's that's the the big difference my father never knew his biological father my last name Elder is the name of some

30:11

man who's in his life the longest maybe 3 four years I'm not even sure that Elder formerly adopted my dad but my dad

30:17

began using his name his mother could neither read nor write she was irresponsible lived off a series of boyfriends my dad at the age of 13 comes

30:24

home and starts quarreling with his mom's then boyfriend Elder was long gone and the mother sided with the boyfriend

30:31

and threw my father out of the house never to return Athens Georgia Jim Crow

30:36

South at the beginning of the Great Depression and my father picked up trash cleaned up barns did whatever he could

30:42

became a Pullman Porter in the train they were the largest private employer of blacks in those days and this little black boy from Athens Georgia traveled

30:49

all over the country Tucker and came to this state called California a city called Los Angeles and my dad was blown

30:55

away you could walk through the front door of restaurant sit down and get served so he made a middle note maybe

31:01

someday he'll relocate to California my dad always had packages of crackers and 10 cans of tuna because you never knew

31:07

in the South if you'd be able to get a meal Pearl Harbor my dad joins the Marines I asked him why there any

31:13

Marines here there any Marines here urah you know what I'm going to say I asked my

31:19

dad why he joined the Marines he said two reasons they go where the action is and I love the

31:25

uniforms good reason so my dad was station on the island of Guam he was in charge of cooking for the colored

31:31

soldiers because the military was segregated in those days my dad can look at a cake and tell you what's in it so the war is over he goes back to

31:37

Chattanooga Tennessee where he met married my mom to get him a job as a short order cook he goes to three or four restaurants and he's told we don't

31:44

hire goes to an unemployment office the lady says you went through the wrong door my dad goes to the hall

31:49

and sees colored only goes through that door to the very same lady who sent him out my dad came home to my mom and said

31:55

This is BS I'm going to La where I was before the war get me a job as a cook so he comes out to LA he walks around and

32:01

he's told you don't have any references my dad said I need references to make ham and

32:07

eggs goes to unemployment office this time just one door nothing's available she he said

32:13

what time do you open she says 9:00 what time you close she said fine my dad said I'll be sitting in that chair till you find something sat in the chair for a

32:20

whole day came back the next day sat there until NCH she called him up she said I have a job for you I don't know

32:25

whether you're going to want it my dad said of course I'm going to want it I'm starting a family what is it it's a job cleaning toilets and Nobis brand bread

32:32

my dad did that for 10 years took a second full-time job at another Bread company cleaning toilets cooked for a

32:37

family in the weekend because they wanted my mom to be a stay-at-home mom went to night school to get his GED after getting his GED went to night

32:43

school to learn how to operate a restaurant the man never

32:49

slept which is why he was so grouchy all the time and my dad started a little cafe uh

32:58

47 years old Ran until his mid 80s when my dad retired he owned that building he

33:03

owned the property next to it plus the house is still in our family right now he retired with a net worth of above a

33:08

million dollars so I I tell you that story

33:14

Tucker to say that being raised by a single mom is not a death sentence you're still responsible life is still

33:21

all about choices my dad was a lifelong Republican my mom was a lifelong Democrat you should have been in the house my dad said Democrat going to give

33:28

you something for nothing when you try to get something for nothing you almost always end up getting nothing for something and my dad would say this hard

33:35

work wins you get out of life what you put into it you cannot control the outcome Larry but you are 100% in

33:40

control of the effort before you moan or whine about what somebody did to you or said to you go to the mirror look

33:46

at it and ask yourself what could I have done to change the outcome and finally he said no matter how hard you work how

33:51

good you are sooner or later bad things are going to happen how you deal with those bad things will tell your mother and me if we raised a man

34:01

he sounds like an amazing man but he never made the sale

34:06

politically with your mom no Liv to be 95 years old during wargate you should

34:12

have been a fly on the wall my dad thought wargate was inconsequential even if Nixon sent the

34:18

plumbers in there uh to bug Larry O'Brien's office my dad thought it was so what no evidence whatsoever that

34:24

Nixon did it uh he covered it up my dad thought it was inconsequential and he said over time you're going to realize

34:31

this is no reason to get rid rid of a president my mom thought it was horrific she hated Nixon the polls now show most

34:37

people believe that what Nixon did did not rise to the level of him leaving office my dad was

34:43

right well it you know it it turned out that deep throat was the number two man

34:48

at the FBI working in concert with the CIA to crush a sitting president um so

34:54

something we've seen subsequently uh but your dad was on to that you know you

35:00

graded on the curve now look at the Biden crime family $27 million all this corruption what Nixon did was a

35:06

inconsequential compared to what's going on right now he didn't get rich in China that's true no he sure didn't um

35:13

so California your home state my home state give us a status report from the

35:21

Left Coast if you would I I think this story probably illustrates how bad things are um I ran for governor Tucker

35:27

pointed out uh ran in the recall election it was a two-part deal the first part is do you want this man

35:34

recalled and a 50% plus one that said yes whoever got the most votes on the replacement side would have become

35:40

governor I got 49% of the votes on the replacement side the next highest person got 9% the 49% was exactly the same

35:47

percentage at torer got in 2003 when he successfully recalled a previous

35:53

governor since then there were 5% more registered Democrats 25% fewer registered Republicans and 50% more

36:00

registered Independents and independents in California vote Democrat there hasn't been a republican elected Statewide in

36:06

California in 20 years so the race is over I collected I raised $27 million in

36:12

8 weeks 3 and a half million votes California has 58 counties on the replacement side I carried 57 of 58

36:19

counties the only one I didn't carry was San Francisco I didn't spend one dime or one minute campaigning there because I

36:24

thought it was a lost cause I lost that by 149 votes so the race is over Tucker I go to a

36:32

restaurant in the west side of LA to meet a buddy of mine he's late so I'm sitting at a table there's a table next

36:38

to me with two ladies I think they feel sorry for me because I'm sitting by myself we start

36:43

talking turns out they're 85 years old they known each other since the second grade one was celebrating her 85th

36:49

birthday and they told me they were Jewish one said she was a human rights activist one said she was a psychotherapist and then about 15 20

36:56

minutes into the conversation one of them say wait a minute I know you you're that guy that ran for

37:03

government you're that Larry Elder she said guess who we voted for said you didn't vote for me she said how do you

37:08

know that I said let's see we're on the west side of La uh you're both Jewish you're a human rights activist it

37:14

doesn't take Columbo to put that together you didn't vote for me and they said we didn't let let me ask you something how do you feel about the way

37:20

Gavin some shut down the state in a more severe way than did any other Governor because of covid while sitting up there

37:26

at that French laundry restaurant yucking it up with the very same people that that uh drafted the mandates not

37:32

wearing a mask not social distancing they said we were outraged by that how do you feel about the fact that a

37:37

million people have left California last three years the first time anybody's left this state in 150 years we've lost

37:43

friends how do you feel about the homelessness they both told me that they had a homeless encampment near their homes and they were outraged by it I

37:49

said how do you feel about the quality of schools do you have kids yes did you put any of your kids in the Los Angeles

37:54

Unified School District No we would not because the schools are sub standard so here we are completing each

38:01

other's sentences and you didn't vote for me I said have you ever had a conversation with a Conservative Republican before they said

38:09

no she said what are you drinking I said double vodka Splash your cranberry other one said what are you eating I said well

38:15

I was going to have steak now I'm going to upgrade it to Lobster if you pay for the meal so we had a marvelous time they had

38:21

never had a conversation another one um I have some back issues and so a buddy

38:26

of mine recommended a massage therapist so I give me a address I'm assuming it's going to be some office building I turn

38:32

down a residential street it's a house I knock on the door lady opens the door she's got tattoos everywhere ear

38:38

piercings everywhere but her eyeballs I hear I I smell this big Flume of of of marijuana not that I would know what

38:44

that smells like of course I've read about it so she's working on my back and she's

38:50

playing Motown music which is my favorite genre of popular music and you name the song I can tell you about it

38:56

they played my I that was written by Smokey Robinson he he wrote the song for David Ruffin the lead singer of The Temptations this song is written by

39:03

Marvin Gay Marvin Gay was trying to dissuade it from from doing that what's going on album by Barry Gordy because he

39:09

wanted to control the I went over every single and she said I know who you are

39:14

when you contacted me to make your appointment I knew who you were I wasn't going to say anything had I known you were this funny

39:21

and this personable I would have voted for you I said do you know any Republicans she said no I said none she

39:29

said no I said News Bulletin we have personalities we have senses of humor I mean

39:36

honestly well I mean in her defense I remember that campaign very well and I

39:42

think the LA Times called you a white supremacist no no no get maybe she

39:47

thought you were a white supremacist I don't know let's be accurate I was called the black face of white supremacy

39:52

sorry sorry I wor I worked very hard for that title Tucker

39:57

what does that even mean I never figured that's like a Zen cone that's the sound of one hand clapping I don't even

40:03

understand it I've been on radio for for 30 years and the first 6 months I was on

40:08

radio every third caller called me an Uncle Tom or a sellout or a bootlicker bugy boot looking Uncle Tom sble Tom so

40:15

I'm on the radio for about 6 months and I'm walking to a restaurant and there a couple of

40:21

brothers sitting on a brick wall based on the way they were dressed they weren't investment bankers and one of them said Larry

40:28

Elder I hate you and I love you come on over here now Tucker I'm thinking if

40:35

they were going to shoot me they'd have done it by now I can't outrun a bullet might as well go over there so went over he goes you know I've been listening to

40:42

you about four five months now and at first I couldn't stand your

40:48

black ass but the more I started listening to you more I said he ain't doing nothing

40:54

but telling people to get off their ass and stop complaining you're like Castor Royal it don't taste good going down but

41:00

it's good for you keep it

41:07

up a lot of bad things going on in the world that honestly not many of us can have an effect on Rising crime failing

41:16

schools a tanking economy what can you do about that well not a lot but you can

41:21

get your own house in order and above all you can spend money with Merchants with companies that support your values

41:28

that are making this a better country and not a worse country but how do you find those companies well that's

41:34

Republic Square comes in Public Square actively curates the best products for America's small businesses to help

41:40

families lead happier healthier more productive and connected lives that means fewer errands to big box stores

41:47

let's searching to find wholesome alternatives to the garbage being offered in our culture and more quality

41:52

time spent with people you love most if you want to fix your country you've got to strengthen yourself and your home and

41:58

you need to spend your dollars where they do good and not bad rebuilding America takes place one small change at

42:06

a time with wise spending supporting people who support your family not funding people who hate you so if you

42:13

want to do that public square.com is the answer public square.com

42:19

that's such a great description all I'm doing all I'm doing is telling the truth

42:25

um you mentioned truth George Floyd um four months worth of protests

42:33

violent protest 25 people killed 2,000 police officers wounded $2 billion doll

42:40

in insured property damage maybe another billion or two in uninsured property damage Tucker all because of what

42:45

happened to George Floyd however you feel about what happened to George Floyd however you feel about what Dar schin

42:51

did or didn't do there is zero evidence that what happened to George Floyd had

42:56

any anything whatever to do with his race zero the lead

43:04

prosecutor the lead prosecutor was a black man and I'm a lawyer the most important part of a trial is the opening

43:10

statement and in the opening statement he took pains to say the police in general were not on trial the

43:16

Minneapolis PD in general was not on trial this individual is on trial for what he did or what he didn't do to uh

43:22

George Floyd and he never even intimated that the officer committed to

43:27

hate crime he was never charged with a hate crime yet you had all these protests all over the country based upon

43:32

the assumption that what happened to George Floyd had to do with his race when there was Zero evidence of it

43:38

police kill more whites every year than blacks they kill more unarmed whites every year than blacks most people

43:43

couldn't name an unarmed white person because nobody cares if an unarmed white person gets killed as my mother puts it

43:49

he's just a dead fly but an unarmed black person gets killed in come CNN in come the New York Times they make a big

43:55

deal out of it without any understanding whatsoever what's really going on it's been studied for decades

44:01

the police are more hesitant more reluctant to pull the trigger on a black person than a white person by far it's a

44:08

lie there's a website called polic mag.com and they ask self-described very liberal

44:14

people how many unarmed black men did the police kill in 2019 50% of the self-described unarmed

44:21

black people thought the 50 of the of the unarmed 50% of the self-described

44:26

liberal thought the police killed 1,000 unarmed black men in 2019 8% thought

44:32

they killed 10,000 what you asked about the regular liberal people

44:37

self-described 39% of self-described liberal people thought the police killed 1,000 unarmed black men in 2019 5%

44:44

thought they killed 10,000 the answer according to the Washington Post database was 12 12 that's the gap between what the

44:52

left thinks is going on but versus what is really going on which accounts for why we had four 4 months of protest in

44:58

the streets of America in 2020 so the the numbers you just cited were publicly available they were they were right

45:04

there right there but no one cited them except you and a few other people so this is my last question and most

45:10

important question before I bring Bobby Kennedy out what advice would you give to the people in this room since you are

45:17

in that 100th of 1% of the population who says what he really thinks how would you encourage people to

45:24

have heart to do the same what makes you different why are you able to just go on the website see that it's incorrect and

45:31

just say it in public when most people are afraid to do that what advice it's what you said in your monologue think for yourself use your own judgment be

45:39

skeptical ingest the news in a discriminating way the media

45:44

Research Center found that ABC nbbs 85% of their coverage was positive

45:50

regarding KLA Harris and and and wals 93% of it was negative regarding Trump

45:56

and and ABC News was the worst of 25 stories they've done since Comm Harris became

46:02

the presumptive nominee 100% have been positive 93% of the ones for Donald

46:09

Trump have been negative and ABC alone from CBS NBC is the only one of those

46:15

three that has never referred to comml Harris as a liberal or even a progressive you're being lied to use

46:21

your own Common Sense use your own judgment and thank goodness for alternative sources of news like T like

46:27

a Glen Beck think for yourself it's not that

46:34

hard not that's not that hard Larry Elder you're a hero thank

46:41

you thank you so as noted at the

46:48

outset I would like to ask this man to

46:53

join us Bobby thank you for doing this

47:00

it's

47:08

an so I I hate to ask you this because it's almost too sensitive but it just happened and so I can't I I can't not

47:15

ask you there was a second appears to be a second assassination attempt on Donald

47:20

Trump um in just a couple months what do you make of

47:25

this um I don't know what to make of it I mean I I

47:30

think um we're seeing an impact at least partially I mean I don't

47:36

know if the I just don't know enough about what's happened and I've been reading some of the internet stuff about

47:44

the connections that uh this man may or may not have had the intelligence

47:51

agencies Etc but I don't know what to make of it I I do know that that uh

47:58

there's a there's a an antagonism and a violence in our society now that I feel

48:04

is orchestrated I feel that we're living in

48:13

a and you remember a couple of years ago when they had the the uh uh the walls

48:21

Occupy Wall Street movement and they were trying to frame this debate as 99% against the

48:29

1% and I think I feel like since then we've all been turned against each other

48:36

where it's 50% against 50% and that you know when the king and

48:41

queen go out on the ballustrades of their castle and they look out across their

48:47

people and they're all fighting each other they go back to the banquet hall

48:53

and they pop champagne corks cuz they know nobody's coming over the wall against them

48:59

and boy is that true and I think know so many of the I

49:07

mean I I announced my campaign almost 18 months ago and what I said at that point

49:14

is I'm not going to feed into the vitory allall of the anger the name calling the demonization of my opponents I'm going

49:21

to be civil um to all of them and I'm going to to try to

49:28

identify values that all of Americans have in common rather than focusing on

49:34

these smaller issues that are used the kind of cultural issues that are used to

49:40

keep us all at each other's throats because I you know I've watched what's happening in this country and there's

49:47

all these systems that have been put in place to shift wealth and power upwards

49:52

to clamp down totalitarian controls on the rest of us and they all kind of

49:57

culminated during covid where we saw all of our 3.3 million businesses shut down

50:03

with no due process no just compensation $4.3 trillion shifted from the American

50:10

middle class to this new oligarchy um that of billionaires we

50:18

created during five during 500 Days 500

50:23

new billionaires were were created the 500 Days the lockdown and the American

50:29

middle class has essentially been obliterated in this country and oh I

50:35

think one of and and all this money is being shifted up to you know to Black Rock and

50:42

State Street and Vanguard and the the other big uh

50:48

Financial houses and big farma big Tech and big a and big big

50:54

food that are strip mining the American public of wealth sucking it

51:01

upward and uh and leaving nothing below and the way that they keep that system

51:07

in place that they keep us from doing anything about it is to keep us all hating on each

51:13

other

51:21

and one of the things that I admire about you is that you have more children

51:26

than I do which is not that easy uh you have a lot of children and you have made your campaign about them which used to

51:32

be a pretty conventional thing politicians would run on children help the children save the children the Next Generation you're one of the very few

51:38

people who still talks like that explain if you would because I think you're sincere when you talk about it how

51:45

children your children uh and other people's children mine have inspired you to stay in politics when you could have

51:52

just gone away and gone back to LA oh how my kids inspired me

51:59

to you know let me finish the thought that that I think I left incomplete on

52:04

that last question I think the anger that we have at each other also turns into violence

52:11

and you know when my uncle was running for president I mean when my uncle was

52:17

president in 1963 there was a tremendous anger that was coming out of the civil rights

52:22

movement and other things that he was doing shutting down the um you know the

52:28

war against cro and the war against uh against Russia was tremendous anger and

52:35

poison and when he landed in Dallas on November 22nd the there was a full page ad in the

52:42

in the M the big newspaper in Dallas saying Wanted Dead or Alive and with a picture of my uncle on it and there were

52:48

posters all over the street that day and there was you know my uncle was clearly

52:56

killed by the CIA but they

53:04

were but but there was there was also an anger that had been

53:10

sown um across the American Landscapes at that time that I think you know contributed to this atmosphere of

53:16

violence that led to his death Martin Luther King's death my father's death 5

53:22

years later and all the other assassinations that we saw during the 1960s so I I just wanted to complete

53:29

that thought well but that was I mean that was over 60 years ago and that institution you know those files are still classified as you well know better

53:36

than most and those institutions remain intact and except for one series of hearings in 1975 there's been no

53:43

meaningful effort to reform them and you sort of Wonder like at what point do we

53:48

learn the truth about everything federal agencies have done with our money in our name and at what point are they

53:55

reformed yeah I mean I I think it's really you know we P

54:00

there's an act called the JFK assassination papers act it requires all

54:05

those documents be released to the American public by 2018 all the documents pertaining to my uncle's death

54:11

and president uh Trump when he ran the first time in 2016 promised to release

54:17

them and then he didn't which always struck me as odd and then President

54:24

Biden ran promising to release him and he did I had the opportunity recently ask president Trump directly

54:31

why he did not release them and he said that Mike Pompeo called him and said uh

54:39

please do not let me relate make me to release these is going to be a Calamity

54:45

for our country president Trump says if he at

54:51

this time if he he's going to release them and I believe that he will

54:58

so can I can I just ask why would why would Mike Pompeo who I I don't think

55:03

was even born or had just been born when your uncle was murdered why would he have an interest in keeping those

55:09

documents secret well clearly it's not to protect any individual because the

55:15

virtually all the individuals who were directly involved in my uncle's death and many are now

55:22

dead and many of those have you know gave deathbed confession or gave

55:27

confessions of various kinds before they died um but it must the only I think the

55:33

only supposition that is rational is that it's about protecting an

55:39

institution and I think you know in the last trunch of documents that were released

55:47

and the New York Times even reported this that which in the times has been one of the major bullworks against

55:54

conspiracy theories that you know that depart from the single shooter Lee rvey

55:59

oswal killed John Kennedy they've been the big bull workk against that so it was

56:05

extraordinary that they finally reported that Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA asset

56:11

and that the CIA made went a Great Lengths to conceal that not only from the warrant commission and as most of

56:18

you probably know Alan Dalles who was the head of the CIA who my uncle fired at after the pay

56:26

of pigs and then come back into public life to get himself appointed to the warrant

56:34

commission and he was really the only commissioner that was there for every meeting he was the only one that was

56:41

paying attention all of the other ones like chief justice Warren was the Chief Justice Supreme Court he had a full-time

56:48

job the other ones were congressmen and Senators other well-known

56:53

individuals were fully occupied by their work the only one for whom it was a full-time job was Alan dullas and His

57:02

function was to make sure that any questions about the CIA involvement were

57:08

quashed and he concealed the fact that LE RV Oswalt had been recruited into the

57:14

agency in 1957 and 1958 and sent on a mission to Russia

57:20

which was a false defection Mission and then brought back to this country and so

57:25

the first and you know many of us who've been studying the assassination knew this but has never been reported in the

57:32

mainstream press and and after that last trunch of documents was released uh 5

57:38

years ago the New York Times fin finally acknowledged that and there may be other information related to to that

57:46

that they don't want release but I have no idea what it is so what does it take I mean you can't have a democracy in a

57:52

system where the public has no idea what its government is doing and that's what we have now so how do you fix that what

57:57

would it take to actually bring transparency to the federal agencies

58:02

yeah I mean uh let me answer that in a second but but to follow up on your what

58:09

you you know why this is important for democracy my when I was a kid it was

58:17

Unthinkable that the United States government would lie to the American public it was it was in it was just no

58:24

American would believe that and the first time and you know we

58:32

didn't you know there there had been there' been this this tremendous resistance to starting the CIA in this

58:38

country the OSS had had been created which is the first intelligence agency

58:45

that we had during World War II but Congress both Republicans and Democrats were very very uh reluctant to do it

58:52

because they said secret police agencies are associated with totalitarian States

58:58

the gapo the Stasi Sak and Iran Peep and in uh Chile and that um and the KGB in

59:08

in Russia and that they're not something that are consistent they're antithetical

59:14

to democracies you can't have them they're inconsistent with the Democracy so they've been very reluctant to do it

59:20

and then in 1948 and so they disbanded the OSS after World War II and then

59:26

Truman became convinced that we had one weapon really which was the atomic bomb

59:35

and he didn't want to use that and he wanted to be able to fight Wars without getting involved in conventional war

59:41

wars and so they created the CIA to do certain things to do Espionage which is

59:48

intelligence gathering in 1948 and dallus had come in very early and changed the function of the

59:55

agency to be of a paramilitary agency to fix elections assassinate leaders and do

1:00:00

all the dirty tricks my uncle fired him but

1:00:06

until when I was a kid it was just incomprehensible the US government would

1:00:12

lie the first time Americans had inklings that the government would lie

1:00:17

was in May of 19 60 while my uncle was running for

1:00:23

president and and a you two a secret CIA plane the U2 was not Air Force it was a

1:00:30

CIA was shot down over Russia and the the US government it was a secret

1:00:37

program those planes flew so high and you could not see them with the naked eye

1:00:43

and we nobody in the world knew that we had them they were flying at 60 or 70,000 ft and we believe they couldn't

1:00:51

be shot down in fact there was a mole in Langley in the CIA who given the plans

1:00:56

to the you to the Russians and it allowed them to shoot it down and when they shot them

1:01:03

down the Russians accused us of violating their airspace and Alan dullas told Eisen

1:01:10

Howard just lie about it because there's no way they have proof and the pilot has

1:01:15

committed suicide because they gave him a cyanide shot and they were under

1:01:21

orders to kill themselves well Gary Francis power had chickened out and he had parachuted to

1:01:28

the ground and they had captured him and the Russians didn't say that at first they just made the accusation Eisenhower

1:01:36

at dulles's advice went on national TV and told the world the American public

1:01:42

This Is A Lie the Russians are lying we do not have this program and then the Russians produced

1:01:48

Gary Francis powers and Americans for the first time said oh my God our

1:01:54

president lied to us and it shocking I remember back then and then when my

1:01:59

uncle was killed the waren commission report came out and about half the people in this country just said that's

1:02:06

not true the government's lying but they were dismissed as conspiracy theor and

1:02:13

then in 1973 the Pentagon papers were released and that was 27 volumes of thousands and

1:02:22

thousands of systematic lies and US government officials including presidents had been lying to

1:02:29

the American people and that's when everybody just said oh they lie all the time and then and then you know since

1:02:37

then we've now been convinced I think most of the people in this room believe that any time a government official

1:02:43

tells you anything if his lips are moving he's lying to

1:02:50

you the most interesting and newsworthy television show of the year is coming

1:02:55

here to TCN we are not bragging that's actually true the president's been shot I repeat

1:03:03

the president's been shot so our longtime producer Justin Wells and a team have been embedded with no

1:03:08

publicity at all with Donald Trump on the campaign Trail for months they're the only crew capturing what is going on

1:03:15

on the campaign in real time intimately they're with Trump as he campaigns for

1:03:21

the presidency across the country and they've shot some amazing footage it shows you what it's really like in there

1:03:26

so if you're a member you will soon be able to get this stocku series covering the historic campaign the fall of Joe

1:03:32

Biden never before seen footage from the assassination attempt of the Butler Township Pennsylvania Trump rally and a

1:03:37

lot more it's going to pull back the curtain completely they are embedded inside the campaign I can't wait to see

1:03:43

it personally but to get it first go to Tucker carlson.com become a member of

1:03:48

the greatest television event of the Year we're proud to offer it

1:04:01

so why did so many people fall for the covid

1:04:06

lies I you know I think that the co co

1:04:12

was was was in I I won't say the whole thing was a

1:04:18

zop but there was a zop accompanying Co and and they were manipulating

1:04:26

they were they were using the these you know we were hardwired in our reptilian core of our brain to when we're

1:04:34

encountered something fearful to retreat into authorities into authorities that are going to protect us and those

1:04:42

buttons were being pushed fulltime we were seeing on CNN the chirons every 20

1:04:47

minutes the new death Counts from Co the the the announcers on TV and by

1:04:53

the way television and radio and newspapers were calling all of that time

1:05:00

when we when we made that big departure and the government really started systematically lying to us which I think

1:05:07

began with the Warren Commission report and that's why I think we have to go back and really get the answers on that

1:05:15

to write the ship but during many of those years the the Press was calling

1:05:21

government on its lies but during Co they completely stopped and they were

1:05:26

going along with it and if you tried if any of us tried to say well wait a

1:05:32

minute um you know like I in in May of

1:05:37

2020 I said all the government agencies were saying the vaccines are going to prevent

1:05:45

transmissions and I said on my my Instagram account the monkey study show

1:05:51

that they cannot prevent transmission I didn't say that because I was guessing it or I was you know paranoid I was

1:05:58

reading the monkey studies and the monkey studies they had given the vaccines to half the monkeys and they

1:06:04

had given a placebo the other half and they all got Co and they all got the

1:06:09

same amount of of concentrations in their nasal fenes I reported those studies which

1:06:16

were their studies and I got thrown off of Instagram and called a conspiracy theorist you had all the pr and then as

1:06:24

you know as you know for the next year they were telling us you got to get this

1:06:29

because it's going to protect Grandma right you remember when they were telling us

1:06:35

that and they knew it was a lie and yet all the Press went along with it and

1:06:41

everybody else and uh and I think you know Americans were most Americans were

1:06:46

terrified I I'll tell you you and I have talked in the past about um about the

1:06:54

CIA program called MK Ultra so the CIA during the 1950s and

1:07:00

1960s developed all of these programs to do social controls to control

1:07:06

individuals and populations they were they were trying to develop for example

1:07:11

of Manchurian candidates an unwilling assassin using hypnosis using psych

1:07:17

psychedelic drugs using torture using isolation sensory

1:07:24

deprivation all kinds of methods that they were exploring not only for manipulating individuals but

1:07:29

manipulating entire populations how do you get populations to

1:07:34

comply and the though that that group of of

1:07:40

studies was called MK MK Naomi MK dri MK

1:07:45

Ultra MK stands for mind control and that's what they were looking for ways

1:07:51

to control people's minds and perceptions and one of the studies that they funded

1:07:59

was a study called the mgram experiment that took place at Yale and it was a young associate

1:08:06

professor named Stanley mgram and he brought about 70 subjects

1:08:12

into this experiment they were from every Walk of Life they were black and white they were

1:08:17

students they were professors they were business people from the community every kind of

1:08:23

person and he would sit the subject at a table and there was a person in the Next

1:08:28

Room who was invisible to them but who they could hear they said they were told that person is strapped to a chair and

1:08:36

that he will give be given an electric shot when you when you twist this

1:08:41

dial the subject would be told to twist the dial Dr mgraham was there with a

1:08:47

white lab code and all these kind of ornaments that that bespoke his

1:08:53

authority and his trustworthiness is and he would tell them turn it up turn it

1:08:59

down turn it up and when they turned it up they could hear the person struggling screaming

1:09:05

bleeding and a lot of the subjects would say to Dr mgraham I don't

1:09:11

want to do it again and he would tell them do it anyway some of them began

1:09:16

crying because they did not want it to twist it up but 67% of them turned it up

1:09:23

to 250 volts where it was marked potentially lethal and what Dr Milgram says and you

1:09:31

guys you can look this up milram experiment on Wikipedia I wouldn't believe Wikipedia anything you read in

1:09:37

Wikipedia but this thing is actually true and the and

1:09:44

67% turned it up to to potentially fatal and what mgraham concluded was

1:09:52

that a figure of authority can

1:09:58

persuade people the average person 67% of people to override their most closely

1:10:08

and fundamentally held values and do things that they know are totally wrong

1:10:14

if they're told to do that by Authority and during the co I felt like we were

1:10:19

all involved in a giant mgram experiment where we had a medical doctor

1:10:29

which doctor to be more specific well we had Dr fouchy we all know

1:10:39

and who was telling us to do things that we knew were wrong and and he knew they

1:10:44

were wrong he would say one week Mass don't work privately and publicly and

1:10:50

two weeks later everybody put them on everybody put two of them on

1:10:57

and and he he would say you know he said very publicly that if you got if you get

1:11:03

an infectious respiratory illness you do not need a vaccination and yet he

1:11:08

changed his mind and he said the best vaccine you can have is to have to had the disease there's nothing better

1:11:15

you'll never beat it then he said even if you've had it you need to get the shot so they were telling us things that

1:11:23

they knew were wrong but we we were doing it because it was an authority telling us and then and it also there's

1:11:30

another phenomena that anybody who disagrees with that Authority becomes

1:11:35

the enemy they become dangerous they have to be silent

1:11:42

now the good news is that 33% of the people in the mgram experiment got up

1:11:48

and walked out and those are the people this room right

1:11:55

now that's the people here right

1:12:06

now so how do you break this spell so I just think it's I the most interesting

1:12:12

thing about you if I can say as an outsider watching carefully is you don't need to do any of this you've suffered

1:12:17

great personal cost I would say um certainly in prestige in the world that you've grown up in and banned from the

1:12:24

New York Times times and people call you crazy but you do it anyway

1:12:29

so I love you're crazy no but it's it's true so and

1:12:36

you've taken a lot of heat from you know people who are close to you but you do it anyway do you think that telling the

1:12:42

truth out loud is enough to break the mgram experiment spell yeah I mean I I think that's how

1:12:48

we break it enough people have to say we're not going to do that and if if

1:12:55

and when you do it I mean there's a couple of rules

1:13:01

about totalitarian systems one is any any power that the government

1:13:08

takes away from us it will never relinquish

1:13:14

voluntarily rule number two any power that the government takes from us it

1:13:19

will ultimately abuse to the greatest extent possible

1:13:25

and number three nobody ever complied their way out of

1:13:31

totalitarianism you have to

1:13:38

resist what powers does the government now have that it didn't have 10 years

1:13:43

ago well they have the power now to uh to revoke all of our constitutional

1:13:49

rights so and you know that sounds like a hyperbole but think about it they they

1:13:54

fig figured out you know the the most important right is freedom of speech and

1:14:00

Hamilton Madison and Adam said we put that in the First Amendment freedom of expression because all the other rights

1:14:05

are dependent on it and I've said this to you before darker than any government that has the power to silence its

1:14:13

critics as license for any atrocity and they knew that so they put it first and

1:14:19

we saw this Dynamic during CO as soon as they realized that they could silence us they

1:14:26

could censor doctors they could censor scientists they could censor individuals who were injured they could stop them

1:14:32

from talking about their injuries they could stop parents from talking about their children's injuries they did all

1:14:39

these things to us and we put up with it and the Press went along with it very shamefully they became they became U

1:14:48

they they became Vehicles stenographers for government propaganda

1:14:55

and we all went along with it and then what did they do they immediately went after the other leg of the first

1:15:01

amendment was freedom of religion they closed every Church in this country for a

1:15:06

year I can you imagine can you imagine if somebody told

1:15:12

you five years ago the government's going to close every Church in this country you would say there's no way

1:15:17

that that's going to happen and yet it happen and they went after the third leg of the First Amendment which is freedom

1:15:23

of assembly with these social distancing mandates that had no scientific

1:15:30

basis and they went after the Fifth Amendment which is property rights they

1:15:35

shut down 3.3 million businesses with no due process no just compensation no public hearing no

1:15:43

environmental impact statement No notice and comment rule making all of the all of the the the

1:15:51

procedures that guarantee democracy in the regulatory process says we're abandoned and you just had one guy a

1:15:58

50-year bureaucrat who's never been elected to anything who says shut down all your businesses shut down the small

1:16:05

businesses but keep Target and Walmart open and shut down the churches but keep

1:16:12

the liquor stores open uh and keep Facebook and you know

1:16:17

all the people who are who are cooperating with the government Facebook Instagram Google and who are censoring

1:16:24

speech for us keep all them open and shut down all the little guys

1:16:29

and you know and destroy the our communities we put up with it then they then they got rid of jury trials the

1:16:35

Seventh Amendment says no American shall be denied the right of a trial before a

1:16:41

jury of his peers in case of controversies exceeding $25 in

1:16:47

value well there's no pandemic exception there is no epidemic exception and yet

1:16:55

that they said shut down you know shut down that any Corporation any Hospital

1:17:01

any doctor who injured you negligently

1:17:07

recklessly without who was involved in applying a countermeasure cannot be sued

1:17:13

no matter how Grievous their their their behavior no matter how egregious your

1:17:19

injury and for the first time so these are all and then the Fourth Amendment

1:17:25

guarantees against illegal surges and seizures you know was all completely

1:17:30

abandoned with these track and Trace surveillance measures that we were all subjected to where you had to give your

1:17:36

medical records before you leave your home so virtually all of the rights in

1:17:41

the Constitution accept the Second Amendment and probably because there is a second

1:17:51

amendment I was the only one they didn't mess with but all the other ones they got rid of so if you're asking you know

1:17:58

what's changed that's what's changed now they said to us oh we're going to

1:18:04

give all those back to you and they did so today we have those back but they've

1:18:09

established this very very dangerous president where if if there's another emergency and you know they can cook up

1:18:16

a pandemic anytime they want that's what gain of function is all

1:18:22

about and they and anytime if there's the next the monkey box pandemic or the

1:18:28

denate pandemic or you know or the Ebola pandemic that are all in the

1:18:33

pipeline when those happen we again are going to be asked to abandon all of our

1:18:39

rights and most people are going to put up with it and

1:18:45

yeah not all people so what happens when there is an a the next emergency and

1:18:52

maybe it's not maybe it's a war maybe it's a war maybe it's maybe it's an economic collapse well that's right um

1:18:58

so how do we respond when we're told to abandon the Bill of Rights our Birthright how do we respond as I

1:19:06

said we resist resist resist

1:19:17

the the cons the Constitution was written for

1:19:22

hard times it wasn't written for easy times it was written for our times and you

1:19:29

know and I I've said this to you before Tucker that during the American

1:19:35

Revolution there were there were there were two large epidemics one of them an malaria epidemic that that decimated the

1:19:43

armies of Virginia and then there was a small poox epidemic that decimated the army of New England at the very time

1:19:51

that Benedict Arnold who was our greatest General our greatest milit milary strategist during the

1:19:56

war had captured the city of Montreal and captured Canada and and because of

1:20:03

the smallpox epidemic of the American troops he didn't have the manpower to hold the city and had to

1:20:10

withdraw otherwise Canada today would be part of the United States and the the

1:20:16

framers of the Constitution knew that and between the end of the

1:20:21

Revolution and uh 179 two when we ratified the Bill of Rights through that

1:20:27

10-year period there were epidemics in every city in our country malaria epidemics smallpox yellow fever chera

1:20:35

typhus typhoid that killed tens of thousands of people decimated population

1:20:40

all the framers knew about that but they did not put an epidemic exception in the United States

1:20:46

Constitution and during the Civil War there were the Confederates were sending

1:20:53

agents provocator northward into US cities to drum up

1:20:58

draft riots and those draft riots were threatening the entire structure of of

1:21:05

Union society and the military efforts and Abraham Lincoln in an effort to

1:21:12

avert any more draft rides began arresting these Confederate agent

1:21:18

provocator when they came into the northern cities before they did anything wrong that was a violation of habus

1:21:26

scorpus but he said we've got to do it because it's it's vital for the the life of our nation at that time over 600,000

1:21:34

Americans had died in the Civil War and it's the equivalent of of 12 to 15

1:21:41

million people dying today and our country was being torn apart and we didn't know if it was going

1:21:47

to survive so the life of the nation was at stake and that case that AB Corpus AB

1:21:55

gorus Declaration was challenged in the Supreme Court and Justice Roger tany

1:22:01

said you can't do it even if the life of the nation is at stake even if tens of

1:22:06

thousands of lives are at stake you can't do it it's the Constitution it was

1:22:11

written for Hard Times there is no circumstance in which it can be waved

1:22:18

and I think that we all have to remember that tuer can I do you

1:22:25

foresee you said resist resist resist I remember growing up you know nonviolent

1:22:33

resistance in the name of civil liberties was considered a great virtue the most American of all virtues I don't

1:22:39

hear that anymore but is that what you foresee yeah I would say you know that

1:22:45

we all have a duty to do that we have all of the duty to resist in whatever

1:22:50

way is going to be most effective in resisting the tyranny and uh you

1:22:57

know um and and we you know right now Tucker It's really more important than

1:23:04

ever because and it's going to take more courage than ever and it'll probably take you know whatever it's going to

1:23:10

take it's going to take more than we've ever given and the reason for that is

1:23:15

because of the emergence of all of these new technologies for surveillance and control and we all know about them I

1:23:22

mean we you know that AI the emergence of AI is going to allow the intelligence

1:23:28

agencies powerful entities not only to control us but to warp our vision our our understanding of

1:23:35

reality and we already have all of the it's been the ambition of every totalitarian system in the history of

1:23:43

mankind to control every aspect of human behavior our interactions with each other our relationships our

1:23:49

Communications our transactions our movements the book books we read the our our letters to

1:23:57

each other Communications with each other of course they've never been able to do that but now they can they can

1:24:04

look at everything and you know you all have had this experiment experience I you know I

1:24:10

two years ago my wife and I in the privacy of our

1:24:15

bedroom were talking about the fact that our mattress was was was becoming

1:24:22

saggy the next morning both of us got three mattress ads on our cell phones and that's when

1:24:29

it brought it home to me that you know they're listening to everything we say all the time did you replace the

1:24:35

mattress I replaced my cell

1:24:42

phone I you know we have all these devices you

1:24:47

have GPS a lot of you wearing GPS watches we have GPS in our cell phone that is tracking us all the time

1:24:55

if GPS in our car there's facial recognition systems with there are now permits issued for

1:25:02

45,000 low altitude satellites that are going to circle the globe or that are

1:25:07

stationary across the globe all the time Bill Gates's company has 65,000 permits

1:25:13

for satellites he says his company alone his company alone is going to be

1:25:19

able to look at every square inch of the earth 24 hours a day so and you know we

1:25:25

all have Siri and Alexis in our home see we you know it's very convenient but

1:25:30

Siri is not working for you Siri is working for Bill Gates and for you know

1:25:36

for these companies that are monetizing the data and every time you cough every

1:25:42

time you sneeze every time your baby cries Siri knows it and that's being

1:25:47

logged somewhere all these communications our conversations with each other are all being loged this isn't paranoid you

1:25:54

corporations are doing this because they're mining our data in order to monetize it but the same companies that

1:26:02

are mining our data are also sharing that data with the NSA and all of it stored somewhere and you know for all

1:26:09

the reasons that we've always human beings have been in democracies have been paranoid about

1:26:16

government keeping track of their you know private conversations of their

1:26:21

personal interactions you know we need to be worried about that today and all of these all of these

1:26:30

Technologies mean that the you know it's going to be very very difficult for us

1:26:36

to hold on to our constitutional rights in the in the coming decades and

1:26:42

particularly if I think if president Trump lose this election and K Harris

1:26:47

wins um I think I don't think there's any

1:26:53

consciousness in the Democratic party that this is a bad thing I think the Democratic party now believes the contr

1:27:00

to no longer trust the public they don't trust the deos they believe that the

1:27:05

public needs to be controlled that the information we get needs to be controlled it has to be censored that

1:27:11

the big you know threat to us is disinformation and misinformation which is is uh anybody who tells you that is

1:27:19

lying to you anybody who tells you that is trying to manipulate you well you're you're a big person you can

1:27:27

make up your own mind about what is true and not true my kids do it I say to my

1:27:32

kids look at this look at this uh this this posting on Instagram where you know

1:27:40

the the dog is eating the alligator and they're like that you you need to fact

1:27:45

check that so everybody everybody knows that you got to do research right and

1:27:52

that you don't believe everything you read on the internet Louis brandise our chief our J Justice Supreme Court

1:27:59

Justice that the remedy for bad information is more information it's

1:28:05

never censorship censorship is a m way to control

1:28:11

Bobby speaking of President Trump uh you've endorsed him for a number of

1:28:16

reasons but he did give us operation warp speed to what degree do you hold him

1:28:23

culpable for succumb coming to the fear you've talked about well I I absolutely hold him

1:28:28

culpable but here's what and for a lot of other things you know that I

1:28:34

disagreed with in the first Trump Administration I you know I didn't like seeing Scott gley cash in at FDA and

1:28:41

Alex AAR running HHS and you know oil uh Lobby is running

1:28:47

the Interior Department coal Lobby is running EPA uh telecommunication Lobby is running uh uh running the uh F FCC

1:28:58

Etc I talked to president Trump at length about this and he said look when I get elected in

1:29:03

2016 I didn't know how to govern and to tell you the truth it was kind of

1:29:08

surprising that we got it won the election and he said I I was

1:29:15

immediately inundated by lobbyists and business people and they were all saying he appoint this guy appoint that guy

1:29:22

appoint that guy and he said I did it and I wish I had and I and you know and

1:29:29

he he understands that Scott Godley was cashing in and he did a hundred billion

1:29:35

doll favor for fizer and then went back to work for fiser on his board of

1:29:41

directors and you know and so I think that President Trump has said to me that

1:29:48

we're going to do something different this time and that's why that's why

1:30:00

and that's why he launched the transition team five months before he takes power

1:30:07

the last time he did his transition team he started in January he's now launched it I'm on it

1:30:14

tulsi's on it

1:30:25

you know Donald Jr is on it and you know a lot of I I had an impression that Donald Jr was

1:30:31

kind of a lightweight and but I've gotten to know him and he's exactly the opposite of

1:30:38

that he's very thoughtful he's really well informed and he understands who the

1:30:43

bad guys are he does not like the neocons he does not like the constant

1:30:48

Wars he does not he does he wants to restore Public

1:30:53

Health he loves the environment he loves the rivers and the streams and the waterways and he wants to protect those

1:31:00

things and um you know I have nothing but respect for him and uh it's a

1:31:07

there's a lot of really really good uh energy that is part of this transition

1:31:12

team now so so that that leads to my to my I agree with your assessment of John Jr completely and then as you know

1:31:19

having lived around famous people your whole life the perceptions of people are sometimes accurate some are the opposite

1:31:25

of what you're told and he's definitely in that category um how do you envision

1:31:30

your your role in a trump Administration uh you know I president Trump has asked me specifically to do

1:31:38

two things one to help unravel

1:31:44

the the the capture of the agencies by uh by corrupt influence in other words

1:31:52

to drain the swamp

1:32:02

and I you know I I I had to say something about President Trump president Trump has some

1:32:08

extraordinary gifts and one of them is that he has very very good instincts and that when he came out the first time you

1:32:14

remember he was very against the lockdowns publicly he was for

1:32:22

hydroxychloro eaten he was he was for alternative

1:32:27

medicines he was uh he was against the mass he was doing but he got but all of

1:32:33

his he was surrounded by bureaucrats who and you know knowledgeable experts who you know

1:32:41

ultimately pushed back on those assumptions and get him got him you know got us into some policies that I think

1:32:48

we really bad for our country he's not going to do that again and his in and

1:32:53

wanted to end the wars he said back then we don't want to go into Ukraine war I'd Rather Make a

1:33:00

Deal than have a war so uh I think that um and he's asked me to do that and he's

1:33:07

asked me to help him end the childhood disease chronic disease epidemic and

1:33:12

make Americans healthy again and if given the power to do that

1:33:20

what'll you do you may well I that's unclear cuz there's

1:33:25

no you know at this point I'm thank you I'm I I like I said I'm on the

1:33:32

transition committee and there is no uh there I don't we don't have an you know

1:33:40

I I don't have a post for myself that's picked out I know that I'm going to be deeply

1:33:45

involved in helping to choose the people who are uh who are who can run

1:33:53

FDA and NIH and CDC in a way that restores public health rather

1:33:59

than rather than can you imagine if you're at FDA or

1:34:05

NIH and Bobby Kennedy all of a sudden I mean they must be dying they

1:34:12

must be dying but I I'll bring in people to run

1:34:20

those agencies like Ci means like

1:34:28

man and you think they're going I mean they have nightmares about that

1:34:35

yeah yeah they should yeah and they should Bobby Kennedy thank you may they

1:34:41

have more nightmares Larry Elder thank you very

1:34:49

much the big tech companies censor our content I hate to tell you that it's still going on in 2024 but you know what

1:34:56

they can't censor Live Events that's why we are hitting the road on a fall tour

1:35:01

for the entire month of September Coast to Coast we'll be in cities across the United States we'll be in Rosenberg

1:35:08

Texas with Jesse Kelly Grand Rapids with Kid Rock Hershey Pennsylvania with JD Vance Reading Pennsylvania with Alex

1:35:15

Jones Fort Worth Texas with Rosanne bar Greenville South Carolina with Marjorie Taylor green Sunrise Florida with John

1:35:22

rich Jacksonville Florida with Donald Trump Jr you can get tickets at tuckercarlson.com hope to see you there