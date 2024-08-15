Tucker With Rob Schneider on Hollywood and Cancel Culture
Rob Schneider blew up his career by telling the truth and then found himself much happier and in the ways that matter, far more successful.
(0:44) Rob Schneider Responds to His Daughter, Elle King
(15:40) The Health of America
(35:22) Rob Schneider vs. Big Pharma
(50:58) Critical Thinking
(56:57) How Did Schneider Get Into Entertainment?
(1:07:48) Generational Trauma and Finding God
(1:16:30) The Election
(1:23:56) The Glory Days of Saturday Night Live
(1:37:01) Rob Schneider Blacklisted by Canada and Late Night TV
(1:48:58) How Would Schneider Rate Donald Trump’s Comedy?
(1:53:04) Schneider’s Journey to Christ
(2:11:20) Tucker and Schneider Pray
