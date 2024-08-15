As usual, you can opt out of the Tucker drops, which I provide as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media, by clicking on your settings, top right. Just de-select Tucker’s Twitter.

Rob Schneider blew up his career by telling the truth and then found himself much happier and in the ways that matter, far more successful.

(0:44) Rob Schneider Responds to His Daughter, Elle King

(15:40) The Health of America

(35:22) Rob Schneider vs. Big Pharma

(50:58) Critical Thinking

(56:57) How Did Schneider Get Into Entertainment?

(1:07:48) Generational Trauma and Finding God

(1:16:30) The Election

(1:23:56) The Glory Days of Saturday Night Live

(1:37:01) Rob Schneider Blacklisted by Canada and Late Night TV

(1:48:58) How Would Schneider Rate Donald Trump’s Comedy?

(1:53:04) Schneider’s Journey to Christ

(2:11:20) Tucker and Schneider Pray

From Tucker’s Twitter

Here is the YouTube version: