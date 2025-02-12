Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTulsi Gabbard Confirmed!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTulsi Gabbard Confirmed!Sasha StoneFeb 12, 2025298Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTulsi Gabbard Confirmed!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11626ShareShe was supposed to be the hardest confirmation but she has sailed through with a 52-majority vote in the Senate. That is astonishing. Makes me a little misty-eyed, I have to admit. 298Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTulsi Gabbard Confirmed!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11626SharePreviousNext
Tulsi Gabbard is a national treasure.
It's not manly to cry? Well f--k it. I'm crying 😭 ❤️🇺🇸☺️