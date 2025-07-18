Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

John
3h

All the doing of Obama and his sniveling cronies. 😡

Matt L.
3hEdited

I read an interesting theory from Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid) this AM on recent Epstein events.

It goes like this:

1. Trump administration got view of the Epstein docs after Bondi was confirmed in April ‘25, and as they dug in found that there was evidence ‘planted’ by deep state to make Trump look bad. Think Steel Dossier made up stuff. So, decision made - can’t release this time bomb of fake info the deep state ‘planted’. Does this also explain why D’s are suddenly on the bandwagon to release the files?

2. However, Trump is now INSTEAD instructing the DOJ to release 2019 Epstein Grand Jury transcripts. This being whatever the government prosecutors brought forward as charges 6 years ago to put Jeffrey on trial, and perhaps before deep state could ‘mess’ with the evidence. The MSM is calling this a ‘rare concession’ by Trump. But is it actually ia savvy way to allow some of the truth to come out but via legal means. I doubt there will be much if anything in the GJ transcripts on Epstein being intel or intel adjacent. After all, Acosta was told in ‘08 to go easy on Jeff’s plea deal then because he was an ‘intel asset’. But there could be enough meat to satisfy the crowd. Will D’s also get behind release of these transcripts? Let’s watch and see.

In practicality, it may take a very long time for Grand Jury transcripts to ever be released. Because if any victims or clients are named, lawyers for those people will file injunctions to have those names black sharpie blotted out - before release to public. Otherwise known as ‘due process’. And Trump can point to ‘upholding due process’ as reason the ‘19 Grand Jury transcripts are continually delayed from release - but that he fully supports the transparency.

Not sure if this is reality, but it does make some logical sense. It’s at least plausible, given what we saw deep state do w/ Hunter Biden laptop and Steel Dossier that eventually led to two impeachment attempts.

