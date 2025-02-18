Two by Tucker: War Games
For new subscribers, I occasionally post the Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to those who aren’t plugged into social media. It started back when he was fired from Fox News and has been a bit of a tradition around here. If you’d like to opt out, you can do so in your subscriber preferences at the top right.
In this edition, in particular, I can hear the chorus of “She posts far-right military propaganda!” I don’t do it because I am trying to say I agree with it. I do it so my subscribers can get the videos — it’s just something they’ve asked me to do. We’re mostly a free speech group around here.
Jeffrey Sachs: Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation, and the Dangerous Global Chess Game Trump Is Winning
0:00 Jeffrey Sachs’ Story on How He Met Viktor Orban
2:55 Bill Clinton’s Shadowy Deep State Project
11:13 The Three Most Important Things Donald Trump Has Done So Far
14:41 Why Can’t We Have Rational Conversations Anymore?
23:55 The Global Chess Game of American Dominance
25:24 Why the US Sows Chaos in Foreign Countries
28:31 How Far Will the Deep State Go to Sabotage Trump?
33:30 What Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Means for the US
41:42 How the Democrats’ Own Foreign Policy Totally Backfired
Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban on USAID, Trump, Immigration, NATO, and the Russia/Ukraine War
0:00 Viktor Orban’s Predictions Were Right
2:40 USAID’s Actions in Hungary
4:29 Why Was USAID Spreading Transgenderism in Foreign Countries?
9:18 George Soros’ Mission to Destroy the West
11:16 Has This Mass Migration Policy Worked?
15:52 Orban’s Assessment of the German Economy and Its Impact on the US 19:26 Why Is the Destruction of Nord Stream Completely Ignored?
30:06 Why Is Orban Smeared as a Puppet of Putin?
38:27 Is It Possible to Repair Relations Between Russia and the US?
49:14 Orban’s Thoughts on Zelensky
52:38 Will We See a Peace Deal?
Sachs description of how the American deep state undermined the NATO agreement with Russia is the type of news the American public deserves from MSM and cable news. Other than Trump does anyone care that all of the Ukrainian and Russian young men are dying.
My husband and I have watched Tucker’s interview with Victor Orban twice now. We’ve learned a very great deal from this exchange. As we watch things get very testy now between our country and Western Europe, this interview provides valuable information and insight about what has been going on in Europe over the past ten-plus years. I heartily recommend people watch this interview and learn from this very brave and intelligent prime minister of Hungary.