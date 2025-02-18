For new subscribers, I occasionally post the Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to those who aren’t plugged into social media. It started back when he was fired from Fox News and has been a bit of a tradition around here. If you’d like to opt out, you can do so in your subscriber preferences at the top right.

In this edition, in particular, I can hear the chorus of “She posts far-right military propaganda!” I don’t do it because I am trying to say I agree with it. I do it so my subscribers can get the videos — it’s just something they’ve asked me to do. We’re mostly a free speech group around here.

Jeffrey Sachs: Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation, and the Dangerous Global Chess Game Trump Is Winning

0:00 Jeffrey Sachs’ Story on How He Met Viktor Orban

2:55 Bill Clinton’s Shadowy Deep State Project

11:13 The Three Most Important Things Donald Trump Has Done So Far

14:41 Why Can’t We Have Rational Conversations Anymore?

23:55 The Global Chess Game of American Dominance

25:24 Why the US Sows Chaos in Foreign Countries

28:31 How Far Will the Deep State Go to Sabotage Trump?

33:30 What Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Means for the US

41:42 How the Democrats’ Own Foreign Policy Totally Backfired

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban on USAID, Trump, Immigration, NATO, and the Russia/Ukraine War

0:00 Viktor Orban’s Predictions Were Right

2:40 USAID’s Actions in Hungary

4:29 Why Was USAID Spreading Transgenderism in Foreign Countries?

9:18 George Soros’ Mission to Destroy the West

11:16 Has This Mass Migration Policy Worked?

15:52 Orban’s Assessment of the German Economy and Its Impact on the US 19:26 Why Is the Destruction of Nord Stream Completely Ignored?

30:06 Why Is Orban Smeared as a Puppet of Putin?

38:27 Is It Possible to Repair Relations Between Russia and the US?

49:14 Orban’s Thoughts on Zelensky

52:38 Will We See a Peace Deal?