Two from Tucker
On a busy news day...
Ken Paxton: How Soros Protects Drug Cartels, Being Blacklisted by Fox News, and the Laken Riley Act
Chapters:
0:00 Donald Trump vs. The Mexican Drug Cartels
3:40 How George Soros Controls Our Politicians
11:04 Why Soros, Obama, and Establishment Washington Wants to Destroy the US
17:44 Ken Paxton Legal War to Keep the Border Wall Up
19:54 John Cornyn Is a Puppet of the Left
30:02 Why Paxton Is Blacklisted From Fox News
39:13 The Slimy Republicans Trying to Destroy Trump’s Nominees
43:13 How Long Until Texas Turns Blue?
47:17 Sanctuary Cities and the Laken Riley Act
52:02 The Working Class vs. Establishment Politicians
1:01:48 Paxton’s Fight For Data Privacy
Ukraine Is Selling American Weapons to Mexican Drug Cartels. Col. Daniel Davis on How to Stop It.
Chapters:
0:00 Why Crimea Is So Pivotal to the Ukraine/Russia War
13:17 Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US
31:16 Ukraine Selling American Weapons to Cartels
35:20 How Can Trump End This War?
48:02 DEI in Our Military
53:15 Drone Warfare
55:28 Is WWIII Coming?
57:36 Poor Leadership Within the Pentagon
1:01:33 Will Tulsi Gabbard be Confirmed?
Barack Obama did seek to dismantle the US.
He is not done trying.
2028 Michelle will be running.
Yikes. Plan your escape.
Law school is all heuristics. No scientific method at all in teaching or learning constitutional law.
Just memorizing procedures and memorizing (wrong) opinions of judges hoping to infer substantive due process.
Procedures lacking in full substance is how the Nazis seized power.
It is how Trump was victimized.
It is why some J6 folks can't get free, even with Trump's pardons.
Barack and Michelle think they are the smartest people in the room.
I've had to deal with Harvard Law School grads and Harvard MBAs.
They really do think they are the smartest people in the room.
Unfortunately for them, I was.
They should have listened to me June 6, 2007, at the American Securitization Forum annual meeting (Grand Hyatt NYC) when I told the attendees that the RMBS market was going to collapse.
The people that did listen, and saved the wealth of their investors, were not JDs or MBAs from Harvard. The latter had to go to Congress for a bailout.
It is worth noting that the part of Ukraine where the language is more Russian than Ukrainian is nearly the same as the parts of Ukraine where either 1) the climate goes from being sub-humid ("the feather-grass steppe") to semi-arid, and 2) the land was so far east that it was, inevitably, under the control of Turkic steppe-nomads. Those limits set the limit as to how far E and S Ukrainians could really go. The reason that Russian spread S into Turkic territory (including Crimea) is, of course, that the Russians conquered areas once under Turkic control. A good part of what the Russians object to is that Ukraine has in effect become Greater Ukraine: incorporating areas that are not historically or geographically Ukrainian.
Linguistic side-note: all those /d-n/ river names (Danube, Dniester, Dnipro, Don) involve the Iranian word for 'water'. Ukraine spent roughly 1000 years (about 750 B.C. to 250 A.D.) under Iranian control. The people were sometimes referred to as "White Scythians", "Scythians" being the first Iranians to gain control of that area.