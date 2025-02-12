I post Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to new subscribers who don’t use social media. You can opt out in your settings, top right, under “Tucker’s Twitter.” You can also find all of his videos and more on his site, TuckerCarlson.com. His interviews are available on iTunes and every other podcatcher.

Ken Paxton: How Soros Protects Drug Cartels, Being Blacklisted by Fox News, and the Laken Riley Act

Chapters:

0:00 Donald Trump vs. The Mexican Drug Cartels

3:40 How George Soros Controls Our Politicians

11:04 Why Soros, Obama, and Establishment Washington Wants to Destroy the US

17:44 Ken Paxton Legal War to Keep the Border Wall Up

19:54 John Cornyn Is a Puppet of the Left

30:02 Why Paxton Is Blacklisted From Fox News

39:13 The Slimy Republicans Trying to Destroy Trump’s Nominees

43:13 How Long Until Texas Turns Blue?

47:17 Sanctuary Cities and the Laken Riley Act

52:02 The Working Class vs. Establishment Politicians

1:01:48 Paxton’s Fight For Data Privacy

Ukraine Is Selling American Weapons to Mexican Drug Cartels. Col. Daniel Davis on How to Stop It.

Chapters:

0:00 Why Crimea Is So Pivotal to the Ukraine/Russia War

13:17 Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US

31:16 Ukraine Selling American Weapons to Cartels

35:20 How Can Trump End This War?

48:02 DEI in Our Military

53:15 Drone Warfare

55:28 Is WWIII Coming?

57:36 Poor Leadership Within the Pentagon

1:01:33 Will Tulsi Gabbard be Confirmed?