Captain Sherry Walker Reveals the Real Reason for All These Plane Crashes

Sherry Walker has been a commercial airline pilot for almost 35 years. She says DEI has so completely undermined safety standards that pilots are sometimes afraid to leave the cockpit for fear of what their co-pilots will do unattended.

Chapters:

0:00 Why Are All These Planes Crashing?

4:26 DEI Pilot Training

12:41 What Caused the Plane/Helicopter Crash That Killed 67 in DC?

15:06 FAA Corruption

19:21 The Toronto Plane Crash

22:02 The Next Generation of Pilots

31:15 Transgender Pilots

42:11 Vaccine Mandates in the Air Travel Industry

55:10 Punishing Christian Airline Workers

1:05:10 The Corruption of the Pilot’s Union

1:10:43 Radical Leftist Ideology Is Killing People

1:19:16 Self-Flying Planes

Steve Witkoff’s Critical Role in Negotiating Global Peace, and the Warmongers Trying to Stop Him

Steve Witkoff has no background in diplomacy but has turned out to be the most effective American diplomat in a generation. Here’s how he’s trying to resolve the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

0:00 What Witkoff Has Learned as Trump’s Global Negotiator

4:10 Negotiating With Israel, Hamas, and Qatar

12:50 Will We Achieve Peace Between Israel and Hamas?

19:09 Why Corporate Media Hates Witkoff

22:45 How the Loss of His Son Changed the Way Witkoff Negotiates Hostage Situations

29:55 Israel’s Goals

36:47 Trump’s Plan for Gaza

44:29 How Witkoff Negotiated the Ceasefire

50:52 Should We Be Concerned About Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey?

54:36 Negotiating With Russia and Ukraine

1:09:18 Putin Praying for Trump After He Was Shot

1:12:55 Will There Be Elections in Ukraine Again?

1:18:35 Donald Trump vs. Washington Warmongers

1:26:19 Trump’s Letter to Iran