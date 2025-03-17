I have chosen to post Tucker Carlson’s videos here as a courtesy to my subscribers. If that bothers you, please opt out of your preferences, top right. His podcasts can be found on iTunes and his videos are widely seen on YouTube, not to mention TuckerCarlson.com. I don’t have to post them, but I do because some of my readers appreciate it.

Rick Sanchez: Fired and Threatened With Jail for Refusing to Spout Zelensky’s Talking Points

Chapters:

0:00 Advice From Larry King

4:27 The Neocon Chokehold on Corporate Media

8:48 What Was It Like Working for a Russian-Owned Network During the War?

13:51 Are We Seeing the Death of Free Speech in America?

19:00 How Biden’s State Department Made Sanchez’s Show Illegal

32:06 The Russian’s Perspective on the War

39:33 The Things You Can’t Say Working for Corporate Media

45:42 So-Called Journalists Defending the Establishment

55:57 The Deep State’s Worship of War, Death, and Destruction

Clayton Morris: Truth About the USS Liberty, Europe’s Self-Destruction, & Is Brigitte Macron a Man?

Chapters:

0:00 Why Morris Quit Fox News to Move to Portugal

8:53 How Portugal Is Being Exploited by the European Union

18:14 Why Are Female Leaders the Most Bloodthirsty?

21:55 Portugal’s Mass Medical Malfeasance

36:35 George Soros’ War with Russia

43:59 Trump and Vance’s Meeting With Zelensky

53:23 The Killing of Christians in Syria and Around the World

1:00:08 Biden’s UFO False Flag Operation

1:02:16 The Horrific Story of the USS Liberty

1:12:22 Will We Ever Really Know Who Killed JFK?

1:17:12 Advanced Technology Being Hidden by the Government

1:23:13 Are We Being Lied to About Where Nuclear Technology Came From? 1:31:13 The Lack of Real Men in America

1:38:41 The Future of America Under Trump

1:46:41 Is Brigitte Macron a Man?

1:50:34 The Massive Human Trafficking Ring Operating Within the US