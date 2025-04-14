Remember, you can opt out of these in your subscriber preferences.

Rep. Curt Weldon: It’s Time to Finally Tell the Truth About 9-11

“After twenty years in congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career. At 77, Weldon has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.”

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

2:33 Why Did They Oust Weldon?

7:12 Could the CIA Have Prevented 9-11?

16:00 How the FBI Tried to Intimidate Weldon

19:23 Did the CIA Lie About Osama bin Laden’s Location?

25:47 The Real Culprit Behind America’s Wars in the Middle East

31:27 Trump’s Biggest Challenge Right Now

33:11 How the Deep State Undermined Weldon’s Political Career

43:16 Will Weldon Be Killed for Speaking Out?

48:04 Why Hillary Clinton Had to Take Down Gaddafi

49:31 The 9-11 Commission Was a Scam

55:17 The Mysterious Collapse of Building 7

1:05:13 How Will This Revelation Impact America’s Future?

1:07:56 The Bush Administration and China

1:14:32 Why Politicians Are So Scared of Declassifying 9-11 Documents

1:20:14 Where Can Americans Find the Truth About 9-11?

Banned Opposition Leader Călin Georgescu: Antony Blinken & Emmanuel Macron Killed Romanian Democracy

“Călin Georgescu is the most popular political figure in Romania and one of the bravest and wisest politicians in the world. This fall he ran for president on a platform against “war, technocracy and debt” and would have won, until the Biden administration pushed to cancel the election and have him arrested as a Russian agent.”

Chapters:

0:00 The Globalist Mafia Attacking Georgescu

6:46 Why They Fear a Free an Anti-war Romania

14:08 Georgescu’s Reaction to Being Barred From Running for Office

15:39 Georgescu Claims Antony Blinken and Emmanuel Macron Interfered in the Election

17:05 Why They Need Romania to Launch WWIII

22:10 Will They Try to Imprison Georgescu?

27:27 Why the Entire World Is Looking to Donald Trump for Leadership

31:14 The Death of Free Speech in Romania