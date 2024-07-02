Three from Tucker's Twitter
You can opt out of the Tucker drops in your settings, top right. I provide these for my subscribers who do not use social media and miss Tucker Carlson after he left Fox.
Here are three tweets from Tucker today you might like. He doesn’t often tweet, hardly ever, but he’s making an exception in this case.
Blaming the staff, as the Biden family seems to be doing is going to produce leaks. First one is already on the street. Biden is only mentally functional from 1000 to 1600. Anyone who has dealt with dementia suffers knows this is sundowning.
Democrats are too insane to pull back. They’ll kill themselves and try to take everyone with them. The Democrat Party is quickly becoming the American Nazi Party.