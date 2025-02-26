Two More From Tucker
For new subscribers, I post Tucker Carlson videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. They appreciate it so I’ve kept doing it. It does not mean I agree with what is discussed; it is simply a courtesy. It’s not even necessary because you can find his videos on TuckerCarlson.com or on YouTube, but we took a vote, and it was decided I should keep doing it. You can easily opt out in your subscriber settings, top right under “manage subscription.
Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker Chris Josephs: How to Get Rich by Investing Like a Politician
0:00 The Man Behind the Famous X Account, Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker
2:53 The Senator Scandal That Started It All
11:47 How Is Nancy Pelosi’s Net Worth So High?
25:10 How Pelosi Outperforms Professional Stock Traders
31:12 Dan Crenshaw Is Out of Control
35:36 How Corrupt Politicians Rigged the System for Their Own Benefit
48:18 Why Every Effort to Ban Insider Trading Has Failed
55:26 Politicians That Own War Stocks and Push for War
1:07:18 Why Is Jim Cramer So Horrible at His Job?
1:12:02 Stop Investing in These Anti-American Companies
Luke Gromen: Why the CIA Doesn’t Want You Owning Gold, & Is Fort Knox Lying About Our Gold Reserve?
0:00 Gold Is Still Critical to Our Economy
8:17 The Government’s Secrecy Around Gold Ownership
13:17 Why Can’t Fort Knox Be Audited?
20:47 The Intel Community’s Propaganda Around Gold Owners
24:41 Is Warren Buffett a Political Pawn for the Banks?
30:17 The Biggest Global Players in the Gold Industry
32:26 The Secret Initiative to Slow Energy Production
41:19 Could Trump Use Gold to Fight National Debt?
50:47 America’s Dependence on China and How Trump Is Fixing It
1:02:21 The Parasite Bleeding the Life Out of Our Economy
1:11:29 Trump and Vance’s Big Picture Plan for the US Economy
1:22:15 Should You Invest in Gold?
People should check on Unusual whales on congressional members who made money from stocks its not just Pelosi and its not just Democrats
https://unusualwhales.com/congress-trading-report-2024
First one under the belt. I knew about some of this, it was obvious, but just not to the degree he suggests. I wonder what the Founders would do if they could step in right now with these people? I have some thoughts. Or would they just walk back to their graves and say, 'we gave you something truly remarkable and you absolutely destroyed it.'? The other side is just as bad, they want communism.