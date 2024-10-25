A tiny alarm rang in my mind when I heard that Harris was speaking at the National Mall in DC on Tuesday. An important speech about January 6th and saving Democracy at a sacred American monument? It sounded all too familiar, didn’t it?

2020

On October 6, 2020, heading into the election, Joe Biden went to Gettysburg and gave a speech about the Battle for the Soul of Our Nation.

He said this:

And he said this:

Two days later, the FBI and Gretchen Whitmer announced that “extremists” had plotted a kidnapping, and they were caught just in time.

The Whitmer kidnapping would be taken as a serious threat by most Americans. Those in Trump's now see it as the dress rehearsal for January 6th, where FBI informants were paid well by the FBI to bring in scalps of extremists plucked from the internet and whipped up into a frenzy until they exploded on the steps of the Capitol.

Just a year into Joe Biden’s first term, in August of 2021, his approval numbers crashed. The exit from Afghanistan woke America up to what they’d just put in power. Harris didn’t fare much better and worse, voters were starting to have buyers remorse about having voted Trump out after just one term.

From Real Clear Politics:

But because the Democrats have feckless and weak candidates with toxic policies, they have nothing to sell but fear. And boy, did they sell it.

2022

The midterms were supposed to deliver a red wave as a rebuke of the Biden presidency. In hopes of salvaging his legacy, Joe Biden took the unusual step of scaring the crap out of Americans with the Marines standing behind him, red blood reflecting off the walls.

It was September 1, 2022. He was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Just before the midterms, on October 28, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by David Depape, who somehow knew exactly where to go on a night when Nancy Pelosi would not be there and, thus, no security detail.

Of course, I would never suggest that the FBI groomed DePape, plucked him from obscurity on the internet, and whipped him up into a frenzy until violence occurred. Even if it seems likely, there is no way to prove it.

Either way, it helped push voters over to the Democrats. As Bill Maher said on his show, “Vote for the side that won’t hit you in the head with a hammer.”

Now, Kamala Harris plans to give an “important” speech on the National Mall. It will be dressed up to look like an official speech, just like Biden’s at Gettysburg and Independence Hall.

Desperate times call for desperate measures:

I can’t help but wonder if this is coming just ahead of an FBI announcement, something we can’t possibly see coming.

The FBI is more than capable of devising an entrapment plan. I’m sure the have informants at the ready to deliver for them. They’ve done it before. Here is Glenn Greenwald laying it out in three parts.

They’re amplifying the Nazi talk, with Hillary Clinton beclowning herself yet again by saying Trump’s historic speech at Madison Square Garden is meant to mimic Hitler’s. It is so sad to see what has become of them. They are the side dividing this country.

Harris will undoubtedly give a “powerful” speech as her closer. It will be dark. It will be full of lies. It will be well written, and she will have a teleprompter. It will be her last chance to win an election to make history as the first woman of color President of the United States, a job she’s wanted her entire adult life.

What won’t they do?

The press will prop her up no matter what. They will call Trump a “fascist” and his supporters “Nazi Cult Members.”

But will that be enough? Or will there be something more, something much worse than words? Maybe we’ve already seen all of their October surprises.

I hope MAGA turns out in numbers so big at the voting booth so the Democrats finally learn the lesson they’ve had coming for ten years now so we can bring this country back to a place of sanity and normalcy. Vote them out.

Until then, my friends, stay awake and aware of who might be lurking in your DMs.