Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
37m

I too, grew up in leftist L.A. But my family legally immigrated from Communist Cuba. My mom's patience with my willfully ignorant friends was mind boggling.

Imagine a woman whose boyfriend was executed on live TV (yes, Che and Castro had daily televised executions of anyone who was pro-America or pro-Freedom, or anti-communist) being polite to my Black friend whose name was Che. His parents named him Che, after a man who hated Blacks and called them lazy. Nope, my mom never told my friend anything about his namesake, she was -and still is- too honorable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
USMCVet's avatar
USMCVet
18m

I suspect that I too was a "squishy liberal" at heart: I was a big fan of everything JFK, I backed the Freedom Riders and wanted to join them in the South. The Vietnam War changed a lot in me. I was a Marine over there and saw that we were there to help save the South Vietnamese from the Vietcong and the North Vietnamese Army - and yes, I stayed a squishy liberal there, too.

Where everything changed for me was when I got back and saw the Left, staging pro-enemy ("Peace") demonstrations while carrying the enemy's flags. I saw the spreading violence against anyone who opposed their agenda and the hatred they had for everyone else.

I ended my fascination with liberalism back then because it represented hatred, not love or acceptance - just the strange dogmatic destruction by the Left. Am I still for equality and justice? Absolutely. But I don't believe that the Left offers that anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture