What Kamala Harris Gets Wrong About Elephants

Kamala Harris might have many gifts, but intelligence is not one of them. How else to explain her speech, where she compared today’s Left to a herd of protective elephants?

Here is the clip:

As with most of Kamala Harris’ speeches, there was no there there. It was delusional gobbledegook that seemed to get really obvious things wrong, especially the way she ended the speech by saying this country doesn’t belong to those in the White House but to “we the people.” Yeah, uh, what part of winning the popular vote is not “we the people,” Kamala?

I thought of that line in The Big Lebowski:

The Democrats have decided their leader should be Kamala Harris, and they set her loose, careless metaphors and all. What else can they do? Tell the truth? “Sorry, we tried to make Kamala Harris happen again. We already knew she was a tragically weak candidate who couldn’t even win in her home state of California, and is mostly known for her extreme cringe and her viral word salad clips. But she’s a woman of color, and white women will never vote for a normie white dude, so let’s make Kamala Harris great again?”

Granted, most people on the Left have become so disconnected from reality that they can’t see the big picture anymore, but even still, if there is one thing we know about elephants other than that they are intelligent, empathetic creatures, it is that they, like all mammals, protect their young to ensure reproduction and survival.

And of all animals to drag into this mess, why must it be elephants? This is a strange thing to be outraged about, but I love elephants. I love them like I love pigs. It isn’t just that they are intelligent, although they are ranked number five on the list from How Stuff Works (pigs not far behind).

I love their deep empathy because I have too much of it and can relate. I love how they remember those who protected and raised them, even decades later. I hate that they are hunted and butchered (just as I hate factory farming with pigs). I realize I must accept these realities, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less.

But mostly, like all mammals, elephants are known for being ferocious protectors of their young, so much so that the entire group is often involved in saving even one calf.

You should see what a mother elephant would do to anyone who came near her baby with a surgical scalpel or dangerous, irreversible drugs to sterilize them for life.

Do you think elephants would be casually aborting their children or allowing gender clinics to guide them toward irreversible harm to their bodies, all in the name of some imaginary mass delusion? Do you think elephants would divide people based on skin color and gender identity and deem those the most vulnerable?

Elephants are matriarchal because the older female elephants have gathered enough knowledge to help guide and lead the herd through treacherous terrain. The males must leave when they become adolescents and form a herd with other males who teach them what they need to know.

For the Left, they like the part where elephants form a herd of females and exile the males. They don’t like the part where the most important thing to them is ensuring reproduction and survival.

That’s last thing they do on the Left now. They seem to be actively trying to extinct themselves, whether it’s buckling to a dangerous cult that sterilizes the young, or encouraging abortions to the tune of one million per year.

Those who have paid the highest price for this are the children whose mothers can’t protect them because they are cowards, not like mother elephants, that’s for sure. Fathers, too. They’ve been castrated metaphorically and literally.

To the Left now, anyone can be a mother. Women’s wombs can be rented, a baby delivered, or killed, like fast food, and handed off to someone who has enough money to purchase a baby. And what else do you expect from people who go around saying about the baby growing inside them, “This is not yet human.”

I believe abortion should be legal but rare. The Left no longer believes that. Many of them see babies as oppressors, as invaders, and teach that to their daughters, who will figure out all too late that their mothers led them down the wrong path.

It took Donald Trump, their sworn enemy, to go to war with the cult of the Left to protect kids, to protect women, to protect mothers.

Recently, James Esses shared an unfortunate letter in the UK challenging the Supreme Court ruling that said gender is to be decided on biological sex. Just reading the first paragraph fills me with despair.

They radicalized people like me. I might have gone along with the bathroom thing, in fact, I did.

But if sports is on the table, count me out of all of it, which is no doubt how the Supreme Court in the UK felt, too. It isn’t only sports. I don’t know why men are better at Chess, Pool, and Jeopardy, but they are. Pretending a trans-identified person broke those records for all women is, quite frankly, both insulting and a lie

Women and girls are no longer allowed to fight for their rights to safety, privacy, and fair competition. All of that is now considered hate and violence against trans people.

Thankfully, Trump won. While he moves fast and breaks things, they’re trying to stop him every step of the way. Some I agree with, some I don’t, but the GOP will have my vote as long as a cult rules the Left. RFK, Jr. has become a hero to people like me because finally, someone said and did the right thing.

Comparing the Left to elephants is an insult. There are no strong women protectors on the Left anymore. If even Gloria Steinem and Hillary Clinton can’t fight to protect women in sports and children from maiming themselves, feminism is dead. They’ve essentially handed over their entire movement to biological males, which is funny when you think about it.

And all because WAAAA don’t call me a TERF. Like me, like me!!

Get your filthy mitts off my child, or there will be hell to pay. That’s what elephants do, but what people like Kamala Harris and all those clapping seals in that room have never and will never do.

What would those on the Titanic think of what has become of today’s Left, where they would see “women and children” first as gender discrimination? I imagine they would divide people up in terms of skin color and gender ideology to decide who the most vulnerable people were. But one ideology leads to the reproduction and survival of the species, and the other does not.

Call yourselves whatever you want, but not elephants. Everything they are stands in direct opposition to that.

I was raised as the first generation of women after Roe v. Wade. I was taught that if you got pregnant, you should abort the baby because your happiness, your career, and your freedom were more important.

But my wisdom as an older woman now knows that was the wrong message to send to me and to all women. They should be told the truth: children are a gift, and why we’re here at all. That is what all mammals, especially elephants, know, too.

I would call myself an elephant, but that isn’t exactly the most flattering comparison. Okay, fine, I am an elephant. I am a cow. I am a pig. I am a chimp. I am a whale. I am a dolphin. I am a gorilla. I am one of them because I am a mother, and it is the most important thing I am and the most important thing I have ever done or will ever do.

So please, Kamala, spare me. Bringing up elephants only serves to highlight the shallow narcissism and ignorance of today’s Left.

