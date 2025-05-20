Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Barton's avatar
Lynn Barton
14h

This is so spot on. I'm not comfortable with some of the stuff Trump is doing, but these are REALLY BAD people he is fighting and he does have very little time to root them out, reset the ship of state, and hopefully win the majority of the electorate (if the bastards don't steal it again; we know they can). We ARE ALL in the fight of our lives and our children's' lives, these people don't play by the rules and that puts rules followers at a losing disadvantage. And if the Left wins, they will unleash a dystopia that will be so vicious and evil I don't even want to think about it. Pray for our leaders. They are attempting something never attempted before, or at least never succeeded: going from a corrupt empire back to a representative republic. Thank you Sasha, and thanks to Matt as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Art's avatar
Art
14h

I’ve followed Woodhouse’s writing and podcasts for several years now. It’s always been one of those “He’s got some really good points but I don’t agree with him on everything” situations. Same with Taibbi, although he has a lot more talent and insight developed over years of seeing through the political and corporate bullshit.

What Woodhouse did in that hit piece speaks to his own character, and it paints an unlovely portrait of a zealot who would stab a friend in the back to score political points. Or maybe Woodhouse was trying to score eyeballs on his pretty mediocre product. In any case, being sometimes right or wrong on complex political issues is just human nature, but being shitty to other people, especially ones who are supposedly friends is just a deep character flaw. Woodhouse has torched his own credibility by waging a misguided ideological purity battle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
158 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture