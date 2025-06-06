Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Kennedy's avatar
Tom Kennedy
9h

Sasha summed up what a lot of people feel about Trump:

"I care more about ending “gender affirming care” and biological men playing in sports. I care about how the billionaire class has gutted America and the reliance on slave labor overseas. I like that Trump is strong enough to face all of this down and try to do something about it in the short time he has in office."

Well said!

3 replies
Mick's avatar
Mick
9h

I like both Trump and Musk (I voted for Trump and I own Tesla stock) but I know Trump is a dealmaker that knows he's got a thin majority in both Houses of Congress and, thus, is limited in what he can get done. Also, Trump didn't run this time on fiscal conservatism but, as a nod to Musk, he did help create DOGE and send a letter of rescission to Congress to claw back funds and officially cut them. Musk is learning that politics only allows you so much to get done because you have to please everyone just a little to get anything done.

13 replies
