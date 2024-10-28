In his popular analysis show, Dr. Grande analyzes Trump’s appearance on Rogan and concludes that it was a good move for him and that he did well. He criticizes him a bit, but overall, he saw it as a good conversation that reflected Trump in a positive light.

He then moves on to whether Kamala Harris will do Joe Rogan. In a tight race, this could help her with male voters, but it could also be a disaster.

Here is why I think she won’t do it: Joe Biden. That’s the elephant in the room that Joe Rogan will want to discuss. He’ll want to know how the decision was made, why it took so long for Biden to step aside, and why Kamala Harris didn’t notice his serious cognitive decline.

She can’t answer that question. She’s lucky the cowardly media has only asked it in vague terms. Rogan wouldn’t be rude or pushy. They’d probably have a nice conversation. But that particular question is what Harris must hide. And it’s also a question Rogan must ask.

