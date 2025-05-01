Why the Democrats Will Impeach Trump a Third Time

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”―George Orwell,1984

It isn’t that one crazy, alleged animal-abusing Democrat who just introduced articles of impeachment against Trump who will define Resistance 2.0.

It’s the more serious threat that looms ahead should the Democrats take the House next year.

Steve Bannon has become the harbinger. He predicted it in 2018, and he’s predicting it now.

He’s right. They have no other plan for America, not in the four years Trump was in power the first time, not for Biden’s four years, and not now. They have one directive: to purge Trump and MAGA from utopia.

It’s beginning to look a lot like 2016, only this time I’m watching from the other side of the door. I escaped, but only just barely. I sometimes look back at who I was then and scratch my head. How could I have been that easily manipulated? How could I have believed them?

I believed it all. I read every book on Putin. I hung on every word that came out of Rachel Maddow’s mouth. I believed the New York Times had our best interests at heart. I could not believe or even imagine that the people I trusted would eventually expose themselves as weaponized, partisan propaganda machines.

I try to connect with the Democratic centrist I used to be because that is still where most of my friends and family are, not to mention all of American culture and most institutions. They live in a completely separate reality, and I live in this one.

The only comparison I can make takes us back to just before the last Civil War. One reality not only justified slavery but also existed inside a utopian Antebellum paradise of Southern Belles and wealthy plantations, but also believed ending slavery was an existential crisis they could not survive. How else to convince so many to go fight and die for a cause?

The pre-war propaganda whipped both sides into a frenzy that would eventually take them to war. From War History Online:

In the decade prior to the Civil War, the American press began flourishing and evolved rapidly in terms of technology, output, and distribution. Meanwhile, the number of newspapers expanded and a new style of weekly pictorial publications filled with comics and illustrations became popular and widespread in northern and southern states. This mass distribution of picture-based media was eagerly and voraciously consumed by the American public. It also proved ideal for distributing and disseminating propaganda and successfully pushed divisive ideologies from both sides of the divide.

Sound familiar?

When the Union Army won the war, however, their utopian paradise in the South was upended, which kicked off episodes of mass hysteria that would eventually lead to Jim Crow laws, the KKK, segregation, and worse.

It’s easy, especially for the modern-day Left, to see those crimes against humanity as a disease that lives inside of white people, the sin of racism, a war they believe they’re still fighting today.

The side that suddenly had all of the wealth and power after the rise of Silicon Valley and the marriage between the Obama coalition and culture was lacking only one thing: spiritual relief

I was part of it. I was a “woke” blogger, though we did not use that word then, and many don’t dare use it now. What mattered to me was elevating non-whites and other marginalized groups in the film industry. That gave me, a white woman, a sense of purpose, a deeper meaning for my work and my life, something I’d never felt before.

But to be “woke” as translated for white people means believing you share your country and your culture with racists afflicted with “white fragility.” At first, it was an idea that spread, but by 2020, it was mandated.

It makes sense when you consider our country expanding onto the new frontier of the internet, where the free market, cities, towns, and demographic groups mattered less than this giant swirling soup of humanity we suddenly had to make sense of. What better way than to divide us up into easily recognizable categories?

2016 was, to all of us, a sign that the Confederacy had returned, especially since Trump was now a prominent figure on Twitter, just like Obama had been. We saw his win as an act of war. We were to obstruct, block, shun, attack, or resist. He was not to be allowed to govern, which would ensure his destruction, or so we thought.

What we didn’t do, however, was listen to the voters. They were invisible to us because we wrote them off as angry white deplorables clinging to their guns and religion. They don’t deserve representation. No, it wasn’t we who failed. It was Trump who invaded us and is now oppressing us.

We couldn’t see things any other way. Because we were the “good” side and those people over there had to be the “bad side.” The nation’s first Black president, we believed, was hated by white Americans, and now, they were coming to dismantle his legacy, our utopia, and Make America White Again. They still believe that. It is existential to them, which explains the ongoing need to purge their utopia of threatening people.

Those same realities that decided who got to stay and who had to go also existed in George Orwell’s 1984. What is “cancel culture” anyway, but virtual gulags?

Anyone who didn’t agree with the reversed hierarchy was out. You couldn’t just go along with it; you had to believe it. You had to love Big Brother.

Orwell had it so right when he wrote in that last paragraph, “He was in the public dock, confessing everything, implicating everybody.”

I could feel it, the mass dehumanization. It didn’t sit right with me. I was disgusted by how my side was behaving, but it wasn’t until I walked in the shoes of Trump supporters that I knew for sure that this really was a Civil War.

No, Trump supporters were not getting lynched or put in concentration camps or a gulag. But the mechanisms at play are the same. I’ve never seen people in America feel emboldened to attack another group this way, but no doubt it has happened many times throughout our history.

To justify that they are the “good” side, they must continue to find victims of oppression based on skin color or gender identity. They don’t seem to care that much about the hollowed-out, torn-down neighborhoods in the middle of the country, where people of all skin colors are suffering. No, it has to be those who come from other countries, helpless and faceless, defined only by one thing: the color of their skin.

That is how illegal immigrants have become religious symbols on the Left now, and why their crimes are erased from the narrative, and victims of their crimes are ignored. Are they importing slave labor, or are they importing more marginalized people to justify their moral superiority and preserve their power?

Are they dropping 30,000 Haitian migrants into a small, economically depressed town in the middle of America for the same reason they race-swap Disney movies? To root out the racists who dare object?

It’s not the wall anymore or separating families at the border because the Democrats botched the whole thing so badly, the message was sent far and wide that the border was open. Remember the false narrative of whipping migrants?

They are so heavily invested in this cause now, they can say COVID came from a lab or that there might still be such a thing as a terrorist from an Islamic country. Or that any Black person could ever commit any crime. They shamelessly use people as living virtue signals, as shields for absolution.

Senator Van Hollen touching Kilmar Abrego Garcia's arm is the new AOC in a white shirt and matching pants, crying before the cameras. They just re-arranged the players, the song remains the same. This is what they’re selling to a beleaguered America: open the border, you racists.

Even when Kilmar Garcia is outed as both a violent domestic abuser and probably a former member of MS-13, he is still a hero to them because they have put him in one of their protected groups, like George Floyd.

From a tree in my wealthy, white, Liberal neighborhood.

And recent testimony by a DEA agent in the Senate:

From the other side of the door, now I can see that it was unseemly for the side that had all of the money, all of the power, and all of the culture to cosplay we were the oppressed side.

But we did that by borrowing from the oppressed classes that we claimed as our own. Therefore, they could never really rise because their status as oppressed people gave them, and us, power in a culture that measured their worth based on their victimhood.

Groundhog Day

Resistance 2.0 has a thirst for the endgame. They still want Trump in jail, one last cancel, that’s what it will look like after Trump leaves office. They would prefer his supporters be deported, or at least be exiled and never seen or heard from again.

Oppression is the new free trade. Import the oppressed because rich people have run out of ways to give their lives meaning, while also sending them to work jobs they think Americans won’t do, not to mention supporting trade policies that exploit slave labor in other countries.

But hey, it’s okay with James Carville, so why not?

They need both a steady stream of the oppressed and an endless supply of oppressors for their Utopia to survive. So everyone who doesn’t agree with them must be a Nazi.

Here are some examples of crazy people from TikTok:

After a decade of this madness, most Americans, however, are just done. We don’t want our kids indoctrinated in preschool or elementary school or by Hollywood. That’s why, even now, despite the polls, the tariffs, the chaos, Americans still say, yeah, we’ll take that guy.

Never, in all of these ten years of fighting this Civil War, have the Democrats come to terms with reality. The only reason Trump is in power now is that the American people voted for him. The only way that doesn’t matter is if democracy doesn’t matter because those people and those votes do not matter.

They offer no relief, no hope for the future, nothing except their unending obsession with getting Trump going on a decade by now. They already lost the war. They just don’t realize it yet.

So, they will have to impeach if they take the House because they know that if MAGA lives on, that will mean their entire movement is gone with the wind.

