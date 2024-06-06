Dear Madame Vice President,

Recently, you appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and called Donald Trump a cheater, per Megyn Kelly:

First off, apologies about Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings. On a good night, he can bring in just 1.7 million viewers. I’m guessing all of them listened to you and believed every word you said. I would have too, once upon a time. I learned my lesson in the Summer of 2020. Before then, I had no idea just how corrupt our government was, and especially the Democratic Party.

You see, Kamala, can I call you Kamala? It’s cheaters like you and Joe Biden who don’t like being caught. That’s why you had to lie in 2020 and why you have to lie now, to barely eke out a second term.

You would not have to lie if your last four years had been a success. You wouldn’t need to continually attack Trump or indict him four times or raid Mar-a-Lago. You could simply stand by your record of achievement. But instead, you sell us fear. Fear of the mean old Republicans. Fear of the Christians. Fear of big bad scary Trump.

Fear of things that never happened and never will happen. Your best pitch is to tell Americans that there will never be any relief. If you guys were elected to restore calm from chaos and decency from immorality, how is it we’re all the way back here? What happened?

But an even bigger question is why, if you have your own record to stand on, you need to lie to the public about Trump? Surely, he’s bad enough on his own that you would not need to embellish. Yet, here you are:

Why would you have to push these lies if you weren’t cheating already on an election you are afraid you can’t win? What a depressing place for the Democratic Party and the Obama coalition to land. Is that all you got?

And speaking of cheating, no political party cheated as blatantly as you did to win in 2020. It wasn’t just the “well-funded cabal” of elites who decided that it was their job to jerry-rig our elections because of a cooked-up fantasy about Trump. That was bad enough. We’ll never have a fair election again if our elections are in the hands of NGOs and dark money groups spending $1 billion to ballot harvest and put in power, un-electable candidates.

But an even clearer example of cheating is now on full display in the Hunter Biden trial, where they now must declare the laptop was real after all and not “Russian disinformation.”

This user on X has assembled an effective montage showing just how deep the lies went:

That wasn’t the only time the Biden/Harris campaign trotted out “experts” to gaslight to the public to drag you and Joe over the finish line. Remember how systemic racism was more important than COVID?

On Memorial Day of 2020, the day George Floyd was killed, not a single person in Cups Foods was wearing a mask, not even Floyd, who was recovering from COVID, which no doubt contributed to his difficulty breathing. No one would ever dare talk about such things. But didn’t you wonder why, in such a blue state, in the community the Democrats supposedly want to reach, no one was wearing a mask inside the store?

What that told me is that it isn’t just the citizens on the Right you and so many of our cultural leaders have abandoned. It’s your voters, too, the exact same minority groups you pretend you care about.

We were canceling birthdays, weddings, and graduations. And yet, that message had never been received in this deep blue city.

I found out just how far you were all willing to lie to the public about what was happening in the Summer of 2020, during the very violent protests that came after the “mostly peaceful” protests. We all had to pivot from COVID lockdowns to “systemic racism.” And all of it was done, we learned later, by that well-funded cabal just to ensure Trump was taken out of power.

It had to be true that the nation’s police were “systemically racist,” which led to yet more lies piled on top of lies, with Defund the Police gutting protections against crime, especially in the urban areas with high Black populations.

It had to be true that Jacob Blake was “unarmed” and there to “break up a fight,” because that helped you sell the lie, Kamala. We didn’t find out that he’d been armed, threatened police and was not there to break up a fight but to kidnap the children of the girlfriend he assaulted.

You and all of the Democrats lied to us for a reason, and those lies took this country to a dark and despairing place where we could no longer see each other as Americans again because you and Joe Biden and all the Democrats and all of our cultural, corporate and political institutions kept lying that we were all racists and the sin had to be purged from our movies, our books, our schools, our bodies.

So where did the lie end? Where does the truth begin and how can any of us trust anything that comes out of your mouth?

As we honor the brave warriors who fought on D-Day, let us also remember the shame you brought to this country when you pretended January 6th was like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. I know people like Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts believe that. They live in the rarified air of the bubble, too. But it wasn’t true. Those lies have built your vice presidency, possibly soon to be your presidency, on the mass delusion that you still sell to the American public every day.

How dare you compare American citizens upset with how our government is being run with the Axis of Evil? Shame on you. Instead of healing this country and bringing us together, you insulted the memory of our soldiers, like my great uncle Hy Seiden who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

But even if we put everything else aside and just compare the two cases of so-called election interference, well, you come off not so great there either. The Hunter Biden laptop story was a clear-cut example of election interference. And all involved should be prosecuted should Trump take power. He doesn’t have to say it. I’ll say it.

It’s true that all politicians probably cheat where they can. It’s also true that no cheater likes to be caught. It would serve your side better to call it out, though, if you did not have your own hands so clearly visible in the cookie jar.

