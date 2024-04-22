I’m working on a longer piece about something else I will post a bit later, but I thought it necessary to step in and talk about the internet’s obsession with what Tucker Carlson thinks.

Since his interview with Joe Rogan, and even before that, Tucker’s views have become a major talking point for every group - the Left, the Right, and the heterodox middle.

They didn’t like that he went to Russia and talked to Putin. They don’t like his views on the evolution or dropping the bomb on Japan. Dissents against Tucker are appearing everywhere, from The Free Press to Ben Shapiro.

I’m not really sure why all of this is such important news. Tucker no longer works for Fox News. He works for himself. He has no obligation to spout the party line on anything. He is a free thinker if there ever was one. He’s curious and not too arrogant to admit he doesn’t know everything about everything.

I have been trying for a few years now, though I sometimes fail, to be open-minded about people who might have a different opinion than I do. If it doesn’t do direct harm to others (“trans women are women”), then it seems like people should be free to think what they want, especially a free agent like Tucker Carlson is now.

At the moment, there is no crazier side than what the Left has become. So whenever they try to make Marjorie Taylor Greene or Steve Bannon or even Alex Jones sound crazy, it’s easy for me to say yeah, well look at what YOU believe.

Our Civil War now is one for the narrative and maybe for reality itself. People get very disturbed if they hear Naomi Wolf, for instance, talk about the vaccine or a Christian talking about the war in Gaza. These things are verboten to say out loud on the Left and on the Right in the mainstream. Yet, in a country founded on free speech it’s harder than ever to police thought.

I for one have never watched anything Tucker Carlson has said and agreed with 100% of it. I’d put the number at maybe 30-40%. Except for this video:

This is, to me, is the single most brilliant thing anyone has ever written or said about Donald Trump and it made me a fan for life. Do I have to agree with everything he says? Well, no.

If he hedges on evolution and how we humans got here, I will disagree there. If he believes what many Christians believe, that there is no such thing as evolution and that God created the Heavens and the Earth, what do I care? If it eases the discomfort of our march toward death, have at it.

We fought to keep Creationism out of schools only to arrive where we are now, where a far more dangerous cult has infiltrated not just our schools but all of our institutuions.

Anyway, my own mother, who is an atheist and a Democrat, thinks space aliens “mated with monkeys,” which is how human beings got so smart. So, you know, people think stuff. It’s not the end of the world.

Human evolution is the only thing I ever learned about that made sense to my brain. It was like that captcha test where you place the puzzle piece where it belongs. I thought, oh yeah. That makes sense. Humans migrated, built better tools, and ate more meat, which made them better at hunting, which made them better at making tools, which made them smarter.

To me, there isn’t anything happening now that can’t be easily explained with evolutionary theory. If anything, what I think on this is often too controversial to say out loud. I might think it but I know I can’t ever say it. I see us as animals, primates, who prove ultimately that intelligence might not be the best survival tool in the long run. Insects will probably rule the planet when our reign is over. You see what I mean? It’s better I keep quiet on such matters.

I certainly wouldn’t care if Tucker said what he thought about anything sitting across from Joe Rogan and just talking. Tucker is not a politician. He’s not even working for a major news outlet. So why the fascination with what he thinks? I don’t know.

What I love about Tucker Carlson is that he’s unafraid to say what he thinks. He’s also someone who has enough of a chip on his shoulder to go after the powerful. There aren’t many people out there like that.

For subscribers of this site, I will continue to post the Tucker drops. You can easily opt out by unchecking “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber settings top right.