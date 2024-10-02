There was one objective for JD Vance last night: introduce himself to American voters who only know him through the media they follow. They’ve heard he was “weird.” They’ve seen memes where he called women “childless cat ladies.” They’ve seen one picture after another demonizing, mocking, and attempting to invent a cartoon character of their version of JD Vance. In other words, they’ve dehumanized him.

Well, they all have dripping, icky, rotten egg on their faces today after JD Vance’s masterful debate performance, one that will easily make and define his political career and go down as one of the all-time best debate performances in history.

So yeah, the Democrats should probably be very worried about JD Vance, not just for this election but for the MAGA of the future. Trump chose wisely.

Vance has learned a thing or two from battling a hostile press. Walz has avoided them and it showed last night. He did what Biden did - he stared with a terrified look on his face as Vance spoke.

But for Vance, there isn’t a nasty question he hasn’t already had to answer at least ten times. If you’ve been watching his press conferences as I have, you already know he can handle them. He was born to do this. You can tell when he’s about to give a really good answer because he blinks very slowly to show he’s tolerating their terrible question as he locks and loads.

But it wasn’t so much how he batted the moderators around — always a fun thing to watch — but how he directed his message straight at us, those watching at home. Did he change any minds? He might have, especially among women voters who have only seen the media’s caricature of him.

The phony focus groups that they aired immediately afterwards in an attempt to do damage control showed the debate made them more likely to vote for Walz but I don’t believe that.

What mattered most was that JD Vance showed up as the guy so many people know, not the guy the legacy press has been lying about all year.

As I ruminated on some of the things that bothered me that Vance didn’t mention, I realized just how adept he was at keeping the focus on the issues. For instance, Tim Walz had one good moment when he mentioned the 2020 election and January 6th. JD Vance sidestepped answering the question.

At first, I thought he should have hit back on that. He should have brought up Tim Walz’s failure to protect Minneapolis. He should have brought up the violence all through that Summer. And he should have defended the protesters on January 6th. That’s what I would have done.

That is their best selling point on the Left and will be one of the key issues for undecideds - that voters will punish Trump for that. And it’s best to let voters decide whether they thought Trump was out of line to protect the election. But we’ve gotten a massive thumb on the scale with the DOJ going after Trump, not to mention the phony January 6th show trial.

But I didn’t think Trump was entirely out of line. Some of what he said wasn’t true, but he had a right to protest the unfair treatment of him before, during, and after his presidency, as did his supporters. That’s what we do in America. We get mad, and we protest. They allow that only from one side. And it’s wrong.

Our government did not have the right to turn it into a “Reichstag Fire” to grant themselves absolute power.

I could go on and on about January 6th, but I think Vance left it alone because he didn’t want to give the media any sound bites, energy, or juice that might distract from everything else he was saying. And that impressed me all the more.

Unfortunately for Trump, he showed up in his debate with Kamala Harris as the guy the media said he was. Trump is easily triggered, as anyone would be considering, but that’s what gave Harris the upper hand. Vance decided not to give that to Walz.

I was thinking about JD Vance and Trump, and I realized that Vance now has the father figure in his life that he never really had growing up. His affection for Trump showed through last night and always does. He has such a forgiving heart, which America needs right now.

I’m glad the public had a chance to see the real JD Vance, even though they all have a new favorite word to use to try to diminish some of his power, “slick.” JD Vance wasn’t “slick,” but the word went out, and the machine gobbled it up.

