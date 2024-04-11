Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone
An Interview with Writer John Nolte
An Interview with Writer John Nolte

Our inaugural interview series...
Sasha Stone
Apr 11, 2024
I’ve been wanting to interview John Nolte about his sublime and brilliant book, Borrowed Time ever since I read it. Well, the day has finally arrived. We chatted for about an hour about his book, his life, how he got into writing, what gave him the idea for his book, and why he may never write another one, and of course, our favorite topic, what happened to culture on the Left.

Hope you enjoy the inaugural interview for this Substack. Some useful links:

My review of the book—

Book Review: Borrowed Time, An American Masterpiece

Sasha Stone
·
October 20, 2023
Book Review: Borrowed Time, An American Masterpiece

“And so shines a good deed in a weary world,” that’s the line that ran through my head as I finished John Nolte’s first novel, Borrowed Time. The truth is that I didn’t want it to end. I didn’t want to leave that imaginative world and have to face the reality of ours.

Here is a link to the audiobook:

And here is the paperback.

