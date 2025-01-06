January 6th and the Obama Unreality Machine

As we approach the four-year anniversary of January 6th, I keep hearing Robin Williams's words from way back: “Reality, what a concept.”

It is not reality but unreality that so many on the Left live by. Want to know why Joe Biden’s age was covered up for so long? Why didn’t anyone speak up against puberty blockers before? Why is box office for Hollywood films in near-total collapse and ratings for cable news shows in freefall? Look no further than Obama’s unreality machine.

In that unreality, Liz Cheney is not a formerly low-level rep from Wyoming with a famous last name who was voted out in a landslide but is instead an American hero who “put country over party” when she turned what was left of her career into a vendetta against Donald Trump. For that, she was love-bombed by the propaganda press and an instant star in the Democratic Party, the “one good Republican,” as they saw it. Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger would be relegated to supporting players.

In the unreality, it makes sense for Joe Biden to bestow upon Liz Cheney the Citizens Medal to rapturous applause by the Left.

TV appearances and glowing headlines in high-minded outlets like the New York Times reminded me of that line in the Robert Redford film Quiz Show, when they ponder why Charles Van Doren would have to cheat just to win. Because “he’s not going to get on the cover of TIME Magazine as Mark Van Doren’s son.”

And so Liz, with her sensible suits and the authoritative tone she got from her father, played an important role in the greatest scam ever perpetrated on the American public, or at least one of them, that Donald Trump was so evil, so dangerous, so powerful he could destroy not just the Constitution but democracy itself.

And that his supporters were cult-like obedient zombies who picked up their weapons and stormed the Capitol to hang Mike Pence and overthrow the government. Oh you mean the one protected by the most powerful military force the world has ever known? That government? In the unreality, you must accept that, or you will suffer severe social consequences.

The truth was never going to be enough. They needed star witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson to toss into the media churn to keep the story on Page One every day of the Biden presidency. They needed a Soviet-style primetime show trial wherein the Trump side was not even allowed a proper defense. General Milley and Benny Thompson made guest appearances to remind everyone of what it was all really about - WHITE RAGE.

They must really think the American people are that stupid. They had lived through months of violent protesting all Summer, and they were supposed to clutch pearls at a riot at the Capitol? Yes, it was violent, but so were the protests in 2020. Ah, but those protests were “mostly peaceful” and justified in the unreality.

It’s the government’s job to meet the needs of its people, not the people’s job to meet the needs of the government. January 6th was a day our politicians should have recognized that their unreality machine left millions of people out. And it was those unheard voices that should have been heard that day. Yes, some of them got violent and breached the Capitol, and they should be punished fairly, but that isn’t what our government did. They went to war on their own citizens, something the Left had never done, not since the Civil War.

This partisan divide is bigger than just politics, we know that. It’s a battle for the truth and the right to say it. But nothing gets to the heart of the matter more than January 6th. Biden had to award Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton because he had to perpetuate the myth of what he chose to believe about his presidency.

He was the great savior of democracy, the only Democrat who could beat Trump, and he was fighting the good fight, not a puppet for a massive alignment of totalitarian power. No, it had to be that Joe did a great job, and Liz Cheney and Hillary were his worthy foot soldiers.

If they did not receive medals, if there were any consequences for any of them over what they did in the 2020 election, how they censored Americans, how they gaslighted us for an entire year, and even lied outright, Biden would have to answer for the past four years. But in validating their efforts, he validates his own.

To understand it all requires big picture knowledge of everything we’ve lived through in the past 25 years. How we got to the point where our government felt they had the right to subvert the First Amendment, to rig the election essentially, and to persecute and punish American citizens for exercising their right to protest.

No one has put it better than David Samuels does in this piece in Tablet.

Samuels writes:

Readers of this Substack know I have been writing about all of this, albeit not as well as Samuels does, for the last four years. But at least now you know I wasn’t crazy. I could not only see what was happening, I also lived it. Barack Obama was more than just a president to all of us. He was something closer to religion. To criticize him or to dare to question his judgment was to commit blasphemy.

With no checks and balances on his power, what couldn’t he do? What favor couldn’t he call in? What wouldn’t the ruling aristocracy do to please him? We saw it all unfold after 2016. We watched what Hollywood did, what all the institutions did, how they shut out millions of Americans who voted for Trump.

Samuels lays it all out in painstaking detail, taking us all the way back to the beginning of the story. I was there for all of it.

I wish I could say that I saw it all coming. But I didn’t. I helped build it. I was a willing participant, a true believer, in all of it. I am an archeological dig, with the last 30 years of my life spent in cyberspace. I got online in 1994, had a baby in 1998, and built a website in 1999. I got on Facebook in 2006 and Twitter in 2007.

I was woke. I was a helicopter mom. I chased the therapy and self-help crazes of the 1990s. I bought into the child molestation hysteria back then. I watched Oprah every day at 3. I believed this country was rooted in white supremacy and that we were oppressed beneath a white male patriarchy. I raised my daughter in the public schools in Los Angeles. I was a true believer in Barack Obama.

In 2016, I fought for Hillary as a Good Soldier for the Left. I mourned our loss to Trump, and then I became one of the early supporters of Joe Biden.

I was plucked from the fevered dreams of algorithms and pussy hats to appear at an early Biden fundraiser in 2019 at a fancy mansion of a Kaiser lobbyist in Los Angeles.

Our heels and dress shoes sunk into the lawn's moist grass surrounding the mansion. We were allowed to use the bathroom in the guest house, which beats the usual Andy Gump. I wore a blazer and blow-dried my hair. I felt important. I felt chosen. I felt like I belonged.

I’d paid $250 to be there because it was my civic and moral duty to do my part, showcase it on social media, and boost his image.

When they finally brought Biden out, and he was gently squired by one of the donors, I thought, "He has no idea where he is." We all knew Biden was too old, but in the unreality machine, it was something we all knew not to talk about publicly.

Somewhere in the year 2020, everything in my world changed. It wasn’t just that I could see they were covering up the violence over the Summer, I could see the complete destruction of our culture, of our sense of ourselves. That was why I started speaking out so loudly that Neera Tanden barked at me in Twitter DMs and told me to shut up until after the election. But I couldn’t.

I thought the Left had lost its mind and Trump would win again. I still believe he would have, were it not for the unreality machine that kicked into high gear. All of the ways they used that power to rig the election in their favor convinced me we’d never have a fair election again.

By 2020, the unreality machine the Obama coalition built had become so powerful that it had complete control of our culture, our media, our institutions, even our healthcare and our science. They wanted it all: to control our opinions, our speech, our taste, our sex lives, and even how we raise our children.

Technology’s Impact

I was an early adopter of Internet life. It suited me. I didn’t much like the real world. It had chewed me up and spit me out. I wasn’t good at life, it seemed. I could not overcome my shyness. My relationships were disasters. I had no focus, no job, no stable income. I dropped out of graduate film school to chase some needy loser who would eventually return to his wife after I’d given up my life for him.

That’s the story I tell myself anyway. Deep down, I knew it was my fault for being stupid. The internet was a safe haven for people like me. We could hide in the shadows and invent things online. We could be anyone without our physical selves being involved. Nerds could be elevated to the top of the food chain, like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, not to mention Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey.

Like so many other women of my generation, I was more than ready for Barack Obama to become the leader we didn’t know we needed. Everything fell into place right around 2008, because Obama used social media to build his coalition, his army, and eventually, his unreality.

I am still one of the 300K or so people Barack Obama follows on Twitter, last I checked anyway. It all felt so new. We could almost reach out and touch him because he was right there with us, building a movement alongside us, sending us communications, and shaping the media narrative.

But I had no idea it would lead to a conformist movement where all they had to do was give us our marching orders for the day, and we would follow them.

As early as 2012, I knew I was participating in a deception, a Ponzi-like scheme to push false narratives to help Obama defeat Mitt Romney. We discovered that we could use our collective voice to drive the media narratives that would shape public opinion.

But I didn’t know we were being manipulated. Until Neera Tanden wrote me on Twitter I had no idea they even knew who I was. But of course they did. They knew that the minute one of their Good Soldiers stepped out of line it was time to step in. They also knew I was a key influencer to send to the Biden fundraiser and spread it online.

But it could only take them so far. What I know from being an early internet adopter is that information, like truth, thought, and speech, wants to be free. If you try to contain it, you will lose.

This is why so many of us are grateful for Elon Musk and Donald Trump. These men refused to stand down, refused to comply, and refused to be destroyed. I remain forever grateful to them, and I won’t stand for this new insurgency rising on X to divide and conquer the MAGA movement. I've been there, done that.

It’s Not Over Yet

Those with all the power need January 6th to confirm everything they’d been warning the public about. It was so perfect, almost too perfect. I might be among those cheering on Liz Cheney had I never escaped the unreality of the Left. But I did escape, and I got to know Trump world well enough to see that what happened on January 6th was not in the plan, certainly not by Trump, and was out of character for MAGA.

Liz Cheney did not deserve a medal for her disgraceful behavior around January 6th. Rather, the people still deserve the whole truth about everything that happened that day.

I know what happened on January 6th was not typical for mAGA. They don’t break windows. They don’t beat up cops. Whatever happened on the steps of the Capitol was used to wage war on American citizens. We should not rest until we know why and how so many were convinced that this was the only way to be heard by our government.

It was never up to them to decide whom we should vote for. That’s always been up to us. And now, the American people have spoken and said we’ll take Trump, January 6th and all.

As for me, I learned I am built of much stronger stuff than I previously thought. I learned that I care more about the truth than my own reputation. I learned that standing against corruption and mass conformity is not easy. I wish I could say nothing bad has happened to me, but of course, I live with the consequences of being an outsider and a pariah every day. But it is still better than the alternative. And anyway, as Bob Dylan once said, “When you ain’t got nothing, you got nothing to lose.”

