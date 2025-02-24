How Far is Too Far for DOGE?

I’ve been watching in horror for the past ten years as the Left - aka, the people with all of the institutional power - lose their minds. I know they don’t see it that way. They think I’m the one who lost my mind. I was radicalized by the Right, they think. I had a nervous breakdown, they think. But the truth is that I haven’t changed. The only thing I did was refuse to go along with the madness.

Oh, don’t get me wrong. I went along with it at first. Even though history told me Trump couldn’t lose in 2016, I was still awash in misery and fear not just that year but every year of his presidency until the very last one when I realized everything I once believed was an illusion.

I was in a bubble, a feedback loop, built by social media, tribalism, collectivism, and a wildly dishonest legacy press. My mistake was trusting that they were telling me the truth. I was shocked to find in 2020 that they were not. They were gaslighting us, doing the bidding of the Democratic Party, just as they are doing now.

As an example of the level of hysteria we’re dealing with here, a review posted in Variety details how the Brazilian film, I’m Still Here is a “warning” for the United States. The headline, “It could happen here.”

I’m Still Here is about Rubens Paiva, who, according to Wikipedia, was a “Brazilian civil engineer and politician who, as a Congressman at the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, opposed the implementation of the military dictatorship in Brazil in 1964. Due to his involvement with activities deemed subversive by the dictatorial regime, he was arrested by the military forces and subsequently tortured and murdered. His remains were never found.”

That is a perfect description of how the Left sees the Trump administration, even though they lost in a free and fair election to Trump, an election they could have won if they hadn’t installed Joe Biden in 2020, then turned on him, pushed him out of power and installed Kamala Harris, forbidding any kind of democratic process to find a stronger leader.

Their loss is entirely their own fault. They had everything - money, media, celebrities, and power- and they still lost. Much of the reason why they lost is their disconnect from reality. They could not speak to the people, much less address their needs.

That disconnect from reality is imagination gone wrong. It’s too bad they can’t funnel it into telling better stories, making better movies, writing better books - but all of those have been captured by dogma and can only tell the same story over and over again. And that’s what they’re doing here. It must be true that Trump was an unstoppable, extraordinarily evil presence they could not eradicate by normal means and they are helpless against his power.

I hoped that with the second Trump win, the mass delusion would be punctured, but I was wrong. It’s much worse now than it’s ever been. The Woketopians locked away in their doomsday bunker read to me like David Koresh once the FBI announced they were outside.

It’s hard for me to watch people this afraid. To them, the mass deportations are military police and Hitler’s army. To them, purging schools of indoctrination is “book banning.” To them, scaling down government is fascism. I don’t know how to help them see reality. Or how to help them at all.

What is even more ironic in attempting to compare Trump to Brazil in the 1960s or any fascist dictator is that only one side has attempted to jail its political opponent. Only one side spied on and framed their political opponent. Only one side put protesters in solitary and called them terrorists.

Only one side will destroy your entire career over how you voted or a joke on X. Only one side demands conformity and that you obey their Newspeak or else. Only one side censored free speech via social media, violating the First Amendment. And they were just getting started.

Here’s a pro tip - how you know you’re not under the rule of a fascist dictator is that you can call them a fascist dictator in public, and nothing bad will happen to you. They had four years to prove to America that they were the better side, but they failed. Rather than confront that reality, they’ve found a way to pivot away from their faults. And of course, they’re all coming back to X, even Stephen King:

In case you missed it, that’s Stephen King standing up for a governor who has vowed to defy Trump’s Executive Order to keep biological men out of women’s sports. When I say there is no saving the Left, I mean there is no saving the Left. There is only saving America from them.

Musk has control of X. He could ban Stephen King and every single person who calls him a fascist and a Nazi, and much worse. He doesn’t. Not only that, but he allows the worst tweets about him to live on the app, some of them with over 100K likes as the so-called “resistance” cosplays that they’re under the thumb of a fascist dictator.

It’s their mass delusions that have always been a threat not just to this country but to themselves. At this rate, they’ll be out of power for a generation.

Unless, of course, MAGA moves too fast and breaks too many things.

Smart Politics, Dumb Politics

Doge is, I think, serving the American people well on one hand. Our government was too big. There was too much fat on the bone, too much fraud, and too many unaccounted-for billions. We were headed for bankruptcy, and our inflation is out of control. So why not go in with a chainsaw and mow it all down, like Javier Milei did in Argentina?

Musk is the richest man in the world. He will suffer no consequences for mistakes made. Trump and MAGA, however, will.

Of course, we know this is a rigged game. They’ll never give Trump or Musk any credit for anything they do. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post are all at war with the Trump administration going on ten years by now. They’ll attack attack attack until his poll numbers drop, and then they’ll feel emboldened to go in for the kill.

The latest mass hysteria episode comes after Musk announced he would send emails to workers ordering them to prove their work or be fired, as he did at Twitter when he bought it. Here is the email, which seems harmless enough:

Yet, this is how it’s being interpreted:

Well, how about being on the side of the taxpayers who pay your salary, madam? Trump and Doge are trying to save all of us money. If they aren’t earning their pay, why should all of us foot the bill?

On the other hand, Musk is not built like an ordinary human being. He has Asperger’s, for one thing, which can be best defined as people who can’t read human emotions or signals very well. Often, things have to be explained to them. It’s like they’re color blind, but it's toward empathy and reading others.

But he should know that taking things away from the people will make people lose trust in DOGE and flip to the Democrats. If you roll back government so that it doesn’t impact the rest of us, they’ll support you.

Here is Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn:

But if, say, they make cuts in areas that matter to people like me, like the National Parks, that will win the Democrats many voters. Who doesn’t love National Parks?

A tweet like Marilyn’s could be faked. It could easily be some operative in the unreality machine attempting to manipulate public opinion. But it will work because of how all of us feel about Yosemite and Yellowstone. We like our Park Rangers. We don’t want to see them fired. We don’t want machines that replace the labor force. This is a war MAGA will lose if they continue down this particular path.

Veterans

The media distortions around cuts to the defense department have been shape-shifted into “hurting military veterans.” They’re experts at gaslighting, lest we forget how they shifted from the police are racist to the police are valued after January 6th.

This would be a good time for military personnel like Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard to go on a PR tour to reassure the public that this is not happening. In MAGA, they know that their side values and protects the military, but the Left will lie about them in every way they can because they are David Koresh with the FBI outside, and they’ll do anything.

Healthcare

There is fraud in Medicaid and Medicare, which should be rooted out, just as long as they don’t take healthcare away from people. If they do that, the people will vote the Democrats back into power.

This isn’t a debate about the merits of Obamacare, or lack thereof, but rather a warning. This is a bright red line that, if they cross it, they will lose big in 2026 and in 2028.

People with disabilities, senior citizens, and the working class need reliable healthcare they can afford and access to it. Why take that away from people? There is no upside, not that DOGE was planning on that, but if they were, take note.

Social Security is also another losing issue but that one is too obvious even to bother writing about. For his part, Musk has said that he’s doing everything he can to save Social Security because, on our current path, it can’t last. Here he was at CPAC.

As I watched the headlines turn on DOGE, I felt hopeless. But then I watched Megyn Kelly’s speech at CPAC, which reminded me of what this fight has really been about: the truth. Being able to say it without fear, being able to live it without shame, and building a better, freer country without the madness we’ve all been living through for the past ten years.

Even if DOGE is about making our government leaner and more efficient, the MAGA movement should also be about building, about rising, about optimism. Don’t forget that FDR was in power for four terms only after the Hoover administration left too many American citizens in poverty with no safety net. If you pull too far in one direction, you can expect an equal and opposite reaction in the other.

DOGE should try to remember that people are just people. At our best, we maintain our empathy. At our worst, we lose it.

