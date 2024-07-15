Share this postBreaking: JD Vance Announced at the Veep Pick for Donald Trumpsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBreaking: JD Vance Announced at the Veep Pick for Donald TrumpSasha StoneJul 15, 2024159Share this postBreaking: JD Vance Announced at the Veep Pick for Donald Trumpsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther186SharePer his Truth Social, and via Megyn Kelly.Wow. 159Share this postBreaking: JD Vance Announced at the Veep Pick for Donald Trumpsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther186SharePrevious
Excllent choice. A Yale Law School grad from a "deplorable" rust-belt state, happy to stand up for the working- and middle-classes. Not only will Mr. Vance do a good job, I think, but this pick will greatly antagonize the left. He will shred Harris, Witmer or whomever in any kind of debate.
What's not to like?
I think it's the right pick. The most important qualification is someone who can carry the MAGA agenda forward after Trump. I view his lack of experience in Washington as a plus not a negative. I'm glad he didn't go with Rubio or some other establishment candidate.