From the Daily Wire:

Special counsel Jack Smith‘s classified documents case against former President Donald Trump was dismissed by the presiding federal judge in Florida on Monday.

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to her position by Trump, said Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.

The indictment “is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” Cannon wrote in an order granting Trump’s motion to dismiss.

Cannon also found that Smith’s “use of a permanent indefinite appropriation” violated the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution, but she said the court “need not address the proper remedy for that funding violation given the dismissal on Appointments Clause grounds.”

The judge further stated the “effect of this Order is confined to this proceeding.”

Smith did not immediately comment on the ruling. The Daily Wire has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.