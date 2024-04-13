They ignored Joe Biden’s warning, and we have an incapacitated president in the White House. What could possibly go wrong? Can someone tell me if this is WWIII?
Dozens of drones that will take hours to get there are reportedly coming from both Iran and Iraq. Will update more if I hear anything.
The drones look like this: https://www.avinc.com/lms/switchblade
Sounds like it might be over, a warning that spat in the face of Joe Biden. Very bad look for our government to have warned Iran not to do something and they went ahead and did it as a show of force.
This is what happens when we have a "President" nobody respects.
Fox now reporting missiles are also being launched.
Fucking liberals. Tell me again how we are better off today then 4 years ago. Tell me again. Good grief. Idiots.
Here is a multi-view camera video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp9p1pieWrE
Is the whole point of drones to map out places to target with missiles?
"Pray for the peace of Jerusalem. May those who love you be secure." (Psalm 122:6)
So, wouldn’t you think that it would be a good idea to have the border’s secured so we don’t have untold thousands of military aged men invading the country to carry out attacks in the states?
Thanks Democrat voters. Was it worth it to have Biden buy your vote by inflating the currency?
Your insanity is going to get people killed, hopefully you can live with yourselves.
Biden is responsible for the ENTIRE chain of events!
The vote for Biden will end as a vote for drafting our daughters and sons and sending them into battle. This will become a bigger issue for suburban women and the youth vote. Under Trump we had four years of peace. Under Biden conflagrations have erupted in Europe and the Middle East. Military recruitment is at historic lows even with lower standards and signing and re-upping bonuses. I am voting for peace through respect.
The feckless Biden regime has destabilized the entire Middle East and facilitated this situation. The window of opportunity may be closing for America and the world to recover from the destruction of election integrity that led to the installation of one of the most criminally incompetent administrations in American history.
So now we will watch all the 'Free Palestine' River to the Sea, and 'decolonizer' folks unequivocally support The Islamic State of Iran. Right?
Meanwhile, Joe is looking for his next ice cream cone
And I was so sure “don’t” would have the mullahs shaking in their shoes.
Seriously, I am wondering when we are going to get some adults in Washington DC.
I am so worried about our country right now. I am afraid there's going to be another huge war. I HATE wars, no matter what.
And to think senile Joe from Scranton, has our nuclear codes. I do pray often but the past few months, I have become a prayer warrior.
Thanks Sasha for providing this important breaking news.
Netanyahu has been swinging for the US to go to war with Iran for decades. It wasn’t good national policy then and it sure as heck isn’t now. This could explode the Middle East and bring in both Russia and China. So my question again is, who is the ‘dog’ and who is the ‘tail’?? Nothing good comes of this.
Shit show Joe.
Nobody worry - Ol' Joe has "cut short his weekend in Delaware" and headed back to the White House. He's got this. (MASSIVE SARCASM ALERT...)
Called one of his famous "lids" - the minders aren't letting him out tonight. He's probably drooling in his cup of melting ice cream - we're heading into sundown hours on the East Coast, can't have the shuffling human shell out in front of people without a few hours of drugs to boost him up.
Wonder how many drones $6B can buy?
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2023-10-13/despite-state-department-assurances-6b-in-iran-funds-leaves-white-house-vulnerable
Glenn says Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus to start a war with them which they knew would then bring America into their war in the Middle East. So why do we have to go to war against Russia and Iran to protect the borders of Ukraine and Israel while our borders are wide open and people, mostly military age young men that we know nothing at all about, pour in by the thousands every day?
Glenn says this is disastrous for America so why are we doing this? Because this is what our ruling class wants, that’s why. So now our rulers are waging a war internally on Trump/MAGA, externally on Putin/Russia, this newest war will be against Iran/Hamas/Yemen and Syria plus from there it will escalate to a global WW3 which will bring down our entire global civilization. And all because the criminally insane pigs who rule us are obsessed with destroying those who oppose them. This is why I believe humanity, in group terms, is too stupid and too dysfunctional to survive. God only knows where we’ll all end up.
Israel Dragging US into New Mid-East War: “They Know What They’re Doing.” (20 min)
Glenn Greenwald. Apr 13, 2024
https://youtu.be/zBoUKUZQPD4?si=EtKtCwkrYOtXeO8Q
Israel has been picking this fight to bring the US into combat on their side and because support is waning for their little "technically not a genocide." It's only WWIII if we're stupid enough to get involved. Israel started the current mess by bombing the Iranian embassy in Damascus. *shrug* I don't know what to tell you. Make stupid choices, win stupid prizes.
And if you start cheering for war, remember a few salient facts: our military is understaffed, you try a draft with a war this unpopular and you'll have an uprising, we have virtually no ability to ramp up production for war materiel and we've given away all our extra weaponry, we're already way in debt, Israel has already isolated itself (and us) on the global stage, and any "help" we might have gotten from say European nations isn't there because they got their own little problem that we started in Ukraine.
Nope, it's not World War III. Israel and Muslim countries have been lobbing missiles and launching air attacks at each other for decades. The US has no business getting involved. Let's just hope Israel doesn't get to the point they decide to use the nukes they've never admitted having.
I think the is the predicted results of the end of the old empire. Its shows desperation of the old elites trying to hold on to a system nobody wants to live in anymore. They are trying to create a world war in order to make a move to bring back a broken America such as what has happened in many of our past. Times are different now and large alliances has formed and the end result will be different
Will we finally be convinced we have a problem when we see the celebrations in the streets here and in Europe?
I wonder how long before the mainstream media blames President Trump for Iran’s attack on Israel?
I would not underestimate the stupidity of the Biden administration getting us into the war in Ukraine, and continuing to up the anti. We drove Russia, China and Iran together, brilliant. Every minute we continue to increase sanctions and impede peace efforts in Ukraine will only expand Russia’s interest in distracting us on numerous other fronts.
What could go wrong with Blinken, Sullivan and Biden in charge? Geesh.
Shocking! Who would have thought idiots. We are not going to let the US/Aka Israel attack us. Congrats warmongers!!
Funny how no one here complained when Israel attacked Iran a month ago. 😂😳
https://apnews.com/article/israel-syria-airstrike-iranian-embassy-edca34c52d38c8bc57281e4ebf33b240
This corrupt administration is hell bent on doing absolutely nothing to stop a headlong plunge into war, and everything to further our involvement!
Interesting to me personally. When I saw a notification on my phone - my first inclination and action was to go straight to substack for news and info. I love knowing that change has happened mentally.
Of course they disregarded Brandon’s warning. Those who understand deterrence understand.
These are reported to be Shahed-136 drones:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/HESA_Shahed_136
They have been used extensively by Russia and Ukraine reports shooting down over 90% in some attacks. Israel, with much more sophisticated air defenses, should do better.
These are the minimal response Iran can give that allows it to claim it attacked Israel but without causing much damage. Usually Russia has used these drone as decoys to distract air defenses from its ballistic missiles.
If you think this is anything but a US attack you are terminally stupid
I think I will wait for a while.
Everything’s Joe Biden’s fault boo hoo hoo
Could it be a retaliatory attack weeks after an Israeli strike on the Iranian consular building in Syria killed two of Tehran’s top commanders?
Freak Flags flying above our embassies, bobbly plastic balls on the WH lawn, deranged males (Levine, Brinton) flying their freak in the administration, just screaming for the hordes to invade.
Any photos of Dark Brandon in the situation room leaning forward, gripping the edge of the table and shouting at a blank screen ?
Just saw Mike Johnson post about it on Twitter/X. I'm praying. People are commenting that they hope the drones can be knocked out?
I'll probably be dead by the time the rot arrives here. Cities are going down first.
Israel has always considered itself in a state of war with those who don’t accept that God gave that land to the Jews 2500 years ago so it belongs to them and those who object are just Jew haters. Most Jews in Israel, whether religious or secular, are Zionists who believe that the land belongs to them, whether for religious or secular reasons. This is why it’s such an impossible situation.
King James Version. Psalm 137, 1-4, Psalm 19:14. “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we remembered Zion.”
“By the Rivers of Babylon.” (4 min)
Love1Another. July 2012
https://youtu.be/vYK9iCRb7S4?si=_ACeNZ3KaOL4gOCo
Jesus Christ on a three-legged burro…The US government is either A) under the direct control of, or B) considerably influenced by, religious lunatics in the grip of apocalyptic fantasies, as are the zionists and mullahs. Gee, I wonder what’s going on in the Middle East?
How dare Iran bomb a country, unprovoked, after that same country bombed its embassy.? It's almost as if they they think they have the right to self-defense or something crazy that we only allow Isreal to use, when applicable.
Welcome to Act IV, folks.
Get ready -
Congress and the president authorize a draft: The president claims a crisis has occurred which requires more troops than the volunteer military can supply. Congress passes and the president signs legislation which revises the Military Selective Service Act to initiate a draft for military manpower.
The lottery: A lottery based on birthdays determines the order in which registered men are called up by Selective Service. The first to be called, in a sequence determined by the lottery, will be men whose 20th birthday falls during the calendar year the induction takes place, followed, as needed, by those aged 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 19, and 18 (in that order).
All parts of the Selective Service System are activated: The agency activates and orders its state directors and Reserve Force officers to report for duty.
Physical, mental and moral evaluation of registrants: Registrants with low lottery numbers receive examination orders and are ordered to report for a physical, mental, and moral evaluation at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) to determine whether they are fit for military service. Once he is notified of the results of the evaluation, a registrant will be given 10 days to file a claim for exemption, postponement, or deferment
Think maybe Israel had a little something to do with this? Provocation?
Maybe our concern should be as to why Israel thinks it ok to destroy the Iranian embassy in Syria. Instead, we all react w horror when Iran responds. Unreal.
The biggest question is why the middle east hasn't been turned into a huge pane of glass?
Judging by your comment. Let me guess. Bleeding heart liberal right? I would assume that anyone with an 5th grade education would understand that a lot of those people you talked about in your childish comment are coming here as a direct result of the US foreign policy in their countries brought on by the direction of the ruling class and elites not the good people living in the US. You can live your boring life trying to keep everything the same but the rest of us want to bring the country to a much better place for all Americans. Also the comment was a reflection of the ruling class and elites not the good hard working Americans
