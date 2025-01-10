The idiots in New York handed down the sentence after the Supreme Court shot down efforts to delay sentencing.
Look at the New York Times, clinging to their narrative for deal life, even now that most of the country rejected this entire circus.
Saying Trump is a “Convicted Felon” is proof of just how extreme (and petty) the lawfare was in this case. Their plot was foiled. THEY LOST. They get NOTHING.
He will serve no jail time but will remain a “convicted felon.” He promises to fight fight fight.
Says Turley: “No underlying crime…”
Turley also says the case can now be repealed in whole.
Hang your heads in shame, Democrats. Hang your heads in shame. What a mess.
The Five Rules of Propaganda
1. The rule of simplification - reducing all data to a simple confrontation between 'Good and Bad', 'Friend and Foe'.
2. The rule of disfiguration - discrediting the opposition by crude smears and parodies.
3. The rule of transfusion - manipulating the consensus values of the target audience for one's own ends.
4. The rule of unanimity - presenting one's viewpoint as if it were unanimous opinion of all right-thinking people: draining the doubting individual into agreement by the appeal of star-performers, by social pressure , and by 'psychological contagion'.
5. The rule of orchestration - endlessly repeating the same messages in different variations and combinations.
This was all just a waste of the taxpayer's time and money for a meaningless political persecution, just so the Commie fascist far-left can say 'convicted felon.'