Donald Trump proved himself more than worthy of my vote tonight. For a man who was hunted, framed, falsely accused, spied on, impeached twice, indicted four times, convicted of a “felony,” almost assassinated twice, he stared down the Democrats and gave maybe the best speech of his entire political career.

The Democrats did significant damage to their brand, although by now, I’m not sure there is anything left of their brand. What do they even stand for anymore? Certainly not for the kid with multiple surgeries on his brain given an honorary appointment to the Secret Service. They sat there, stone-faced and entitled, and looked like petulant little brats in a rage because they couldn’t have ice cream before dinner.

They humiliated themselves and made Trump look like a hero. Now, some might say the Democrats set Trump up in the meeting with Zelensky and that Trump paid them back by setting them up here. He knew they wouldn’t stand and clap for anything, so why not make them an offer they couldn’t refuse? But still, they fell for it, hook, line, and sinker.

Whether they thought it was a stunt or not is irrelevant. It’s how they reacted that people will remember. While MAGA applauded DJ and chanted his name, people like Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi stared ahead, empty-eyed and stone-faced, representing whatever was left of the Democratic Party’s brand.

Every so often, we could hear their shouts, their chirping, and squawking, but Trump dominated the room, speaking with the confidence of someone finally over their decade-long campaign of hate against him. He shamed them by selling exactly the opposite to all of us. It should surprise no one that he defeated them in November.

The Democrats have been acting like they’re under an occupation for almost ten years. They behave like they are being held against their will, that they didn’t blow it and lose the election to Trump, but that he somehow magically appeared like a spirit who has taken control of the village.

Every time the camera pulled back and showed only one side of the chamber wildly and enthusiastically applauding, with the other side perfectly still, I couldn’t help but think of the South after the Civil War. Losing is hard. Giving up your way of life is even harder. They’re clinging to the past while the rest of us year to break free and move on to a brighter future.

They did themselves no favors tonight. As for Trump, his speech was a grand slam.

I’m writing a longer piece tomorrow, but I thought I’d jot down a few thoughts before bed.