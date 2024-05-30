I am recovering from yet another accident - believe it or not. I fractured my arm on the streets of NY, so I can’t write an angry screed yet.
There was never any chance this Show Trial would not find Trump guilty. But what a true low point in this country’s history. He will appeal. Trump 2024.
This will hand him a victory in November.
May this total BS sham backfire spectacularly on all those who pursued it.
This is bad. Really bad. I'm having the same feeling I had when Comey gave his press conference and covered for all of Hillary's lawbreaking. The America I knew and believed in is something different now and not for the better. Everyone, watch your six. No one is safe from Big Brother.