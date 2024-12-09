The case never should have been brought. He was a good samaritan protecting the other passengers on the train. We need more people in the world like him, not less. Penny did not cause the death. It was a tragedy all the way around, but this trial was not justice. However, justice was served.
I am on my way to Arizona from New Mexico, and hopefully will file a piece later tonight.
Thanks be to God and jurors with both a brain and a heart. Penny deserves a gold medal and compensation for what he has been put through.
I find the outrage by BLM and the family of Jordan Neeley to be radical racist using skin color alone to determine guilt. Where was the family when their son needed mental health support? The family let him spin out on the street and didn't care enough to get him help....hold him accountable for his poor choices, and if being arrested and locked up was the best option for Jordan let him be. This is not about race, it's about feeling safe and doing what is right. Racial identity politics is disgusting.