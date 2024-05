PROLOGUE

A GREEK CHORUS:



Fraught with unimaginable wealth,

Of cruel war with the unwashed masses,

Who disrupt their DEMOCRACY?

Those not sequestered in their gilded cages?

The people are not DEMOCRACY!

Democracy is for the few. Not the many.

The FEW not the MANY.

Democracy means only one thing.

You must vote for the old man or else.



To Mark Zuckerberg and Je…