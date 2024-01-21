Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

138 Comments
hiddenJan 21·edited Jan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenThe Path of Least Resistance Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
RemovedJan 22
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Kevin Boothby Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenD. Malcolm Carson on Substack Jan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAmusings’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21·edited Jan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Quest of the Orphan Girl Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJonah’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenEddie’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenChana’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAndrew’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenCarl’s Newsletter Jan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
RemovedJan 22
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Sasha Stone
Jan 22Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
author
Sasha Stone
Jan 22Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Path of Least Resistance Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenDanimal28’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenDanimal28’s Substack Jan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJonah’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenKathy’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAndras’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
founding
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22·edited Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenChana’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenGabeReal’s Newsletter Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenChana’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RemovedJan 21
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenkmick’s Substack Jan 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenkmick’s Substack Jan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJan 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture