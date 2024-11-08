Share this postDonald Trump Resigns from McDonald'ssashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDonald Trump Resigns from McDonald'sSasha StoneNov 08, 2024208Share this postDonald Trump Resigns from McDonald'ssashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5014ShareThanks to Dano for sending this in.208Share this postDonald Trump Resigns from McDonald'ssashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5014SharePrevious
Donald Trump is the first comedian President in the history of the United States, and it's glorious. MAFA: Make American Funny Again.
Need a letter to whoever owned the garbage truck as well.