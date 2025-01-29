“Galileo’s head was on the block. His crime was looking up the truth.” - Indigo Girls

Lesson Number One - No Questions Allowed

Did it really get so bad with the Democrats that they thought asking a question about a disease was itself a crime? Yes, that is how bad it got. Just asking a question is itself a crime. You are to accept their version of the facts or you will be labeled - what was the list they put him on? The Disinformation Dozen? Yep, there they are:

They had to dig around to find the most CRAZY FACE for RFK, Jr to place alongside the other CRAZY FACES.

Among them is the once-celebrated Christiane Northrup - one of the brightest, funniest people ever worshipped by the once-open-minded Left. Can you believe that? She is on that list. They demand we follow the unreliable narrators. They want all those seeking answers outside the mainstream to trust THEM when they lied to the public for so long about so many things. That trust is unearned.

Lesson Number Two - Big Pharma isn’t “Bad” Anymore

Lesson Number Three: The Democrats Haven’t Learned a Thing

They still exist inside their insulated, isolated doomsday bunker. Megyn Kelly recently gave a great interview with Frontline. She explains it so well. They should spend a few minutes listening to voices outside of their bubble. They should try, at the very least, to understand where Americans are coming from:

Their hostile attitude toward him was exactly the wrong play. They had this rare opportunity to bring back maybe some of the voters they lost to RFK, Jr. And yet, everything they said and did only proved that all of us who have abandoned the party made the right choice. Did a single one of them sound like they had the people’s best interests at heart? No, they didn’t. It was like every other hearing we’ve watched where the Democrats appear. They go on offense. How much better might it have been if they’d been curious about the problems we all face as Americans?

The Republicans do it too. I am not suggesting they don’t. But as a former Democrat, it was surreal to see a Kennedy standing up for the health of American citizens and the Democrats. This party is supposed to care about this and react to him in an immature, combative way.

Lesson Number Four: There is not an Independent Thinker Among them

Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders - none of them had any courage to stand up to the party and maybe work with, rather than against, RFK, Jr. Only the Republicans seemed willing to take a hard look at everything that has brought us to this point.

Lesson Number Five: There is No Saving the Left

Between the out-of-touch questions in the Senate and how everyone reacted to the funding freeze — mass hysteria ensued — I’m fairly sure there isn’t any saving the Left. I hope they can get a grip because this level of insanity is not good for anyone, especially not young people. That’s why it looks like a Doomsday Cult to me. They’ve walled themselves off from ordinary life and believe everything is an existential threat to their survival.

Here is the hearing if you missed it.