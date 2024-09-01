It was bad enough that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never said the names of the 13 fallen from the disastrous exit from Afghanistan. It tanked both of their approval ratings. It exposed just how incompetent Joe Biden was as a leader, and Harris, too, who bragged about being the “last person in the room.”

Why weren’t they properly remembered? Probably because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wanted to deflect from the operation as much as possible. Their indifference was so bad that there was a grassroots effort to get Joe Biden to “say their names.”

A Gold Star father had to interrupt Joe Biden’s State of the Union to get him to say the name of his son.

Now, Kamala Harris has decided to take to Twitter to join the pile-on as the media desperately tries to paint Trump’s visit as yet another reason to dehumanize him and turn something important and meaningful into what amounts to a hissy fit.

Whoever wrote this for her thinks the American people are stupid enough to believe it. She also brought up the “suckers” and “losers” lie. The whole thing backfired on Harris when the Gold Star families clapped back with complaints against her and Joe Biden.

Mark Schmitz, Father of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz…

Darin Hoover, Father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover…

Jim McCollum, Father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum…

Jaclyn Schmitz, Mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz…

Christy Shamblin, Mother-In-Law of Sergeant Nicole Gee…

Herman Lopez, Father of Corporal Hunter Lopez…

Coral Doolittle, Mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez…

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Steve Nikoui, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui