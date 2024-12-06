A short take: As I’ve been driving across this country, to Ohio and back, I’ve been listening to my usual podcasts and trying to keep up with the news. What I keep hearing is that four Senators in the GOP plan to vote “No” on Pete Hegseth based on a massive, full-spectrum smear campaign against him. As a former Democrat, I can tell you that squandering this rare opportunity Trump and the GOP have would be so stupid that calling it stupid would be an insult to stupid people, to borrow a line from A Fish Called Wanda.

For eight years, Trump has fought and survived endless, unprecedented, intensifying attacks by the Democrats, the administrative state, and their state-run media.

Are you seriously telling me that after everything Trump has gone through, after getting shot once and almost shot twice, after surviving the lawfare, the impeachments, Russiagate, nonstop attacks about everything from his hair to his weight to his hands to his relationship with his daughter to how he drank water to how he walked down a ramp, and now, the lies about his plans for his second term — after surviving all of that and winning over the votes of not just the swing states but the popular vote — that this is the moment for hedging?

Buying into sleazy media narratives by a propaganda machine that is dishonest at best and the enemy of the people at worst shows extreme weakness of character and lack of fortitude to help guide us through this transformational moment. Get on board or get out of the way.

Trump has more than earned a mandate to choose the people he thinks are best suited to the job. We all supported him and voted for him to govern. So let him! That didn’t happen in 2016. The attacks came early and often. Here we are again, all of these years later, and a small handful of senators who claim to be Republicans don’t seem to realize that we voted for Trump for his leadership.

It’s time to hold the line and say enough is enough. The media doesn’t decide our leaders. Stand up to them, and the smear campaigns will stop, just as the lawfare had to stop. Buckle underneath them, and all that will do is embolden the attack machine.

Megyn Kelly points out that it won’t stop with Pete Hegseth. It will move on to RFK, Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and on and on it will go. Why give them that power?

Those who would squander this moment should be primaried and voted out. That’s not to say everyone must be on the same page at all times, but it does mean that if you can’t see all that is at stake, the people need better representatives.

No one says it better than Chip Roy, who put it bluntly:

And no, I don’t care how many affairs he’s had. I don’t care if he’s made mistakes. So what? Look at Trump. What matters is whether he is as tough as a bulldog and can face down this corrupt system run by people who think they have the right to destroy the reputations of anyone to maintain their hold on power.

Enough.

Sullivan, Missouri