Every so often, I get a desperate email that simply says, “Unsubscribe!” I think I got one that said, “STOP!” Usually, this comes after a Tucker drop. If I’m in a good mood, I will take the time to unsubscribe by request, but I don’t think that should be my job, especially since each email comes with a link to do just that at the bottom.

I do not charge for my content yet, although that might have to change now that my income has been wiped out. But for now, it’s all free. I do the work because I want to, not because I have to. But unsubscribing people seems like an unreasonable request.

So, here is your instruction manual on how to unsubscribe, how to change your subscription preferences, etc.

First, to unsubscribe, you must go to the top right where your profile is - it looks like a circle, like this:

Click the circle. Then click “manage subscription.”

Once there, you’ll see what your subscription is. If you are paid, it will look like this:

But you can’t cancel with that option. You can change it but you can’t cancel. To CANCEL, you have to scroll all the way down where you will find:

To OPT OUT of the TUCKER CARLSON drops, you also click on MANAGE SUBSCRIPTION, then uncheck this:

Once you do that, you will not get Tucker drops. I don’t always post podcasts. Sometimes I post text stories and if you only have podcasts checked, you will miss those.

Finally, if you don’t wish to get anything I write or subscribe but you like my podcasts, you can find them on iTunes or any other podcast app.

I hope that helps!

From now on, I will not unsubscribe people who write me “unsubscribe.” Each email has that option at the bottom, and it’s easy enough.

Thanks, and have a great weekend.