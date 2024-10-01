The screeching lunatics on X are trying to spin Trump’s visit to Georgia and for hurricane relief into a negative, but don’t you let them. Trump showed up to offer help, supplies, and moral support. He showed the people he cared, just as he did in East Palestine, Ohio. He also promised Elon Musk would deliver Starlink to the rural areas of North Carolina.

Here are two TikTok videos of the occasion:

That is leadership. That is the kind of person we need to run our country.

I’m writing a longer piece about this subject, but while putting the video together of the victims, I was moved to post it sooner so people understand just how catastrophic this has been. I don’t really watch the news much anymore, so I don’t know if they are covering it sufficiently. I suspect not, given that there is one more month until the election and this make the Biden/Harris administration look weak.

On X, it’s the typical Trump hate on repeat. That’s why TikTok is so valuable right now. It offers a counter-narrative and a way for people to get their message out without relying on a biased press corps to do it for them.

We don’t have to wait for the press to tell their story. They ARE the story.

Here is the video compilation — about 30 minutes long. This is just a small fraction of the videos I saw.

Many of them are people of faith like many of you, and they would appreciate being in your prayers.

How to Help

One way is to donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate.

Donations can also be mailed to:

NC Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0312.

Or NC Disaster Relief Fund, c/o United Way of NC, 1130 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 100, Cary NC 27511.

Donations made to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund will go to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning supplies and other emergency supplies. All of the donations made will go to disaster relief.

Trump started a Go Fund Me that already has 1.5 million donations.

There is also a Go Fund Me set up by a farmer to raise money specifically for people in the mountains.

And to anyone here suffering from the storms, I hope you are doing okay. Sending all the best to you.