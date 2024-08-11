I don’t get as much hate mail as I used to get. When you cross the Trump line, you are not worthy even of even that. You just feel the stone-cold shunning —they’re talking about you but not to you. Most of them. Not all. My most recent column inspired a one John D. Richardson to send me an email.

Warning — extreme profanity - proceed at your own risk…

And I responded:

John Anderson is a helpless, invisible, inessential man. He wants to be able to say this to a woman. He wants it so badly. He NEEDS it. He needs to be able to call a woman fat and to suggest disgusting sexual imagery, morphing into the very thing men are demonized for on the Left.

If you’ve been wondering why there has been such an endless firehose of hate coming from the Left for the last nine years, that’s why. They need a way to express these dark and angry thoughts because, on the Left, you’re not allowed to anymore. You have to always reflect GOODNESS. You have to be a feminized man, or it’s “toxic masculinity.” You can’t call a woman fat. You can’t use sexually violent language, or your career would be over in seconds.

Ah, but to do it to a woman who will be voting for Trump, then all bets are off. It’s fair game. Dehumanize at will. There is no bottom. There are no rules, so why not unleash all of that pent-up rage? It’s probably true on the Right, too. I’m not saying it isn’t. But they don’t define themselves as morally pure. They don’t put up bullshit lawn signs, “In this house, we believe.”

John Anderson doesn’t realize that I’ve been online for 30 years. The level of bullying I’ve received online has been off the charts for years. It goes with the territory.

So far, no physical violence, but I can survive that too. I grew up with it. I hope that no one shoots me. That’s the one thing I fear. These folks, these angry Leftists, they’re so close to concentration camps, gulags, public executions. They’re right there. All they need is the green light.

This isn’t the first time John Anderson has emailed me. He also wrote to tell me that I was siding with fascists. I calmly explained that he didn’t understand what the word meant.

When Ashli Babbitt was shot point blank in the Capitol, a tiny, unarmed woman, it didn’t even matter. Her life was treated like she was nothing. She wasn’t even worthy of acknowledgment by our government. She was treated as a terrorist.

We’ve never been as close to fascism as we are right now. A president was threatened and removed from power, and a candidate was installed. The entire propaganda press is going along with it. In other words, all aligned as one against the individual. The last time we were this close was the post-WWII Cold War era. Every major institution of power was aligned with the state, even Hollywood.

But imagine if Eisenhower warned us about the Military Industrial Complex before 9/11; imagine what it looks like now. It’s just bigger and bigger.

But no, John Anderson’s sad flail didn’t have much impact. I’m numb to it by now. It just makes me feel sad. I always thought we were the good guys on the Left. Every day I wake up I still can’t believe it isn’t true.