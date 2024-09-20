Oprah Winfrey had a townhall style “interview” with Kamala Harris. All of the ruling class were in attendance —Julie Roberts, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Tracey Ellis Ross — most of whom are afflicted with existential angst as opposed to, you know, practical problems of daily life?

I’m sure an event with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts was a great way to win over undecided Voters. They’re probably out there thinking, I can’t put food on the table, and I can’t send my kid to school without worrying about them coming home and asking for puberty blockers, and what is going on in Springfield? Are we on the brink of World War III? Ah, but the celebrities will help. They will guide me! Yes! I’ll vote for Harris!

Hollywood doesn’t seem to have gotten the message that almost no one cares what they think. I’d go so far as to say that the majority of Americans can’t stand Hollywood anymore, especially celebrities, preaching to them about what to think and how to vote.

There is something grotesque and unseemly about doubling down on the problem that plagues the Democrats: elitism. Maybe that works in good times. In bad times? All it does is highlight the disconnect between the very rich and the struggling working class.

But it might have been an opportunity for Harris to knock it out of the park, to deliver a strong argument to Americans beyond “Trump is bad.”

She bragged about how she’d shoot anyone who broke into her home. News to those of us who have heard nothing but lectures about people like Julia Roberts and Meryl about the gun problem in America.

At the same time, the NRA circulated a video of Harris talking about going into locked homes to make sure Americans were in compliance:

Harris did what was required of her - spout her usual scripted answers but then came the closer. And boy, did Harris blow it. Oprah handed her what should have been a slow ball down the middle that set her up for a grand slam.

“What is on your heart to say to the American people,” Oprah said. “We have 47 days until November 5th. What’s on your heart? To say particularly to those people who are still undecided or maybe indifferent or on the fence still.”

Harris wound up and gave her best answer. She swirled around and floated somewhere above the clouds. She obviously had no idea what to say or where one sentence ended and another began. Perhaps she anticipated thunderous applause instead of dead silence.

Her base has always been women and the LGBTQIA community. She knows how to speak to them, the language of the Woke, and how to uplift the oppressed. But how to talk to the rest of America? She has no clue.

Here, we watched the manufactured Kamala Harris begin to falter. She wasn’t triggered. It wasn’t a hard question yet, she had no answer:

Oprah sat there visibly uncomfortable. Harris sounded like that person who drank too much wine or maybe smoked a joint and is spouting a platitude. I had an alcoholic grandpa and my sisters and I would always joke about him by slurring, “You know I love you, honey.”

At one point, Oprah’s head swiveled to the crowd because if there was one thing she knew, it was how to read a crowd. Look at the pained look on her face:

So what the brilliant pitch to undecided voters? She said:

“We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do. That's why everybody's here right now. We love our country. We take pride in the privilege of being American, and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us.” “Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people. We are an optimistic people. Americans by character, are people who have dreams and ambitions and aspirations. We believe in what is possible. We believe in what can be, and we believe in fighting for that. That's how we came into being, because the people before us understood that one of the greatest expressions for the love of our country, one of the greatest expressions of patriotism, is to fight for the ideals of who we are, which includes freedom to make decisions about your own body, freedom to be safe from gun violence, freedom to have access to the ballot box, freedom to be who you are and just be, to love who you love openly and with pride, freedom to JUST BE. And that's who we are. We believe in all that. And so this is a moment where we stand knowing what we are fighting for, we're not fighting against. It's what we're fighting for.”

So there you have it—the best pitch for the forever regime asking for your vote. Vote to JUST BE.

Here is the full video.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, Vivek Ramaswamy hosted a town hall with the residents of Springfield, Ohio, Americans. If Kamala Harris wants to know what she needs to do to win over undecided voters, she could talk to the America she doesn’t even know exists.

If you don’t hear from me before, have a great weekend.