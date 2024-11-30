In 2020, I began asking questions I was not supposed to ask and noticing things I wasn’t supposed to notice. I was an establishment liberal, a “good soldier” for the Left. Right about now, I’d be that person on X with the Ukraine flag, the mask, the vax, and the pronouns in my bio. But my problem is that I am an internet person. I got online in 1994 and never left. I have been running my own website since 1999.

I remember when the internet was free and its objectives when it began. I also remember how things were before social media, the iPhone, Google, Amazon, and totalitarianism swallowed up the Left and took complete control of this vast new frontier of surveillance, commerce, information, and news.

Looking back on it now, it was naive to think the government wouldn’t, at some point, want total control. Of course, they would. I never thought the once-mighty Left would be their enablers.

I could have shut up, behaved myself, kept my head down, and saved my income, staff, reputation, and relationships. But like so many others in 2020, I found I could not.

I said out loud on Twitter that the government was subverting the First Amendment using Big Tech as a censor. It seemed like such a bold thing to say in public then. By then, Twitter was a mouthpiece for the government, with all of the blue-check elites doing their bidding. They needed Twitter because it controlled the media narrative and the consensus, which controlled the people.

If Elon Musk had not spent 44 billion to buy the app, it would still be under their complete control, and I can’t even imagine what things would be like now.

That Twitter pressured the New York Times to shape its editorial content was one thing, the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop was another thing. But what really did it for me, what made me realize there was no turning back, was when they banned Trump from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and worse, when they dropped Parler from Amazon’s server.

That was the moment I knew there were only two sides. You were either for this kind of government control or not. But I didn’t spend the last 30 years of my life invested in the internet to watch it become Oceana in 1984, which is exactly where it was headed. That is why they needed Trump and MAGA as their ongoing crisis, their new Cold War, to grow their powers and obliterate all of our rights as citizens.

Since then, it’s been a four-year odyssey of joining the fight to bring down the Democrats and elect Trump. And though winning the election feels great, the fight is not over yet. Does anyone think our government is going to give up that easily? They are not. The internet provides a new frontier of complete control of the citizenry like nothing else ever invented in all of human history.

The new frontier of AI will make that power even more desirable. It will get far more terrifying in the coming decades, but the last thing you want in control of it are those who have abused their power, like the Democrats, the establishment Republicans, the security state, and all of those tech companies that went along with it.

In the past four years, at least for me, it’s been like walking through one door after another that reveals more terrifying truths. Walk in the first door, and it’s Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson. Walk through another door, and it’s Bret Weinstein and Steve Bannon. Walk through another door, and it’s Mike Benz. Now, we walk through that fourth door with Marc Andreeson — the First Man of the Internet and it is like the final place with all of the answers.

If you’re ready for it, watch all three hours of his interview with Joe Rogan. The whole time, Rogan is saying WOW! Same, Joe. Same. It’s not a coincidence, I don’t think, that the narrative spreading around right now is “Joe Rogan won’t talk to Zelenskyy.” Maybe that’s in hopes of distracting the truth bombs dropped by Andreeson. They can run, but they can’t hide.

Are you ready to blow your mind?

Watch it, take notes, remember it.

Meet the real resistance. This is the fight.